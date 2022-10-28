Astros to the World Series plus a Dameon Pierce Halloween costume | Week in Review

Astros Fever

As the Astros get set to take on the Phillies in the 2022 World Series, Texans coaches have been wishing Dusty Baker and his team luck throughout the MLB playoffs. This week, RB Coach Danny Barrett began his press conference with a toothpick in his mouth as a nod to Baker.

"A big shoutout to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros," Barrett said Thursday. "I'm looking forward to those guys bringing another championship to the city as well."

13 Going on 200

Barrett and the coaches this week also recognized another Houston treasure, Jon Weeks. The longest tenured Texan is about to start his 200th CONSECUTIVE game. Think about that. When the 13-year long snapper began his career in 2010, the only Tik Tok anyone knew was the Kesha song, which was No. 1 in the country, Apple had just released its first-generation iPad and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

The Rangers in the World Series? That was a long time ago!

Good luck, Astros!