Astros to the World Series plus a Dameon Pierce Halloween costume | Week in Review

The Houston Texans are finally back to play two home games in a four-day period. First up, the Tennessee Titans will travel to NRG for Week 8, coming off a four-game win streak and atop the AFC South with a 4-2 record. The Texans haven't lost a game in the division yet and they hope to keep that streak alive after Sunday's matchup.
We Love the 90s: Lovie Smith and Mike Vrabel edition
Head coaches Lovie Smith and Mike Vrabel will face each other for the first time on Sunday. With nine former Texans players on their active roster and five former Texans assistant coaches (not including Vrabel, himself), these two teams have plenty of familiarity. Texans former OC Tim Kelly is the newest addition to the coaching staff, serving as the passing game coordinator. Kelly and Vrabel were on the Texans coaching staff together from 2014-17.
However, Lovie Smith also reminded us of his connection with Vrabel. Under Head Coach John Cooper, Smith was a defensive backs coach at Ohio State during Vrabel's collegiate career.
Spooky SZN featuring Dameon Pierce
RB Dameon Pierce excels at making defenders miss as seen by the 17 missed tackles he racked up in the Texans Week 5 win at Jacksonville. According to Pro Football Focus, Pierce's missed tackle count is the best among all NFL rookies.
Anyone else obsessed with the Spirit Halloween costume memes? Of course, it was only a matter of time before someone made one of these…
Astros Fever
As the Astros get set to take on the Phillies in the 2022 World Series, Texans coaches have been wishing Dusty Baker and his team luck throughout the MLB playoffs. This week, RB Coach Danny Barrett began his press conference with a toothpick in his mouth as a nod to Baker.
"A big shoutout to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros," Barrett said Thursday. "I'm looking forward to those guys bringing another championship to the city as well."
13 Going on 200
Barrett and the coaches this week also recognized another Houston treasure, Jon Weeks. The longest tenured Texan is about to start his 200th CONSECUTIVE game. Think about that. When the 13-year long snapper began his career in 2010, the only Tik Tok anyone knew was the Kesha song, which was No. 1 in the country, Apple had just released its first-generation iPad and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series.
The Rangers in the World Series? That was a long time ago!
Good luck, Astros!
Weeks will start his 200th consecutive NFL game on Sunday when the Texans host the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.
Check out some photos from Houston Texans practice on October 26.