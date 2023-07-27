Quarterbacks continue to impress early in training camp

Who will be the Houston Texans starting quarterback in Week 1?

"We'll see," Ryans said. "When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter, we'll do that when it's the right time for us."

For now, the Texans will rotate between No. 2 overall draft selection C.J. Stroud and third-year veteran Davis Mills in training camp. Mills and Stroud have been sharing an equal number of first-team reps through the first two days of training camp, much like they did in the offseason. Under OC Bobby Slowik, both quarterbacks are operating in a new offensive scheme and working on their timing and chemistry with receivers.

"Davis has been here the longest, been throwing a really crisp ball, whether it's deep, intermediate, nice and firm on the underneath stuff, as well as C.J. doing the same things," WR Robert Woods said. "Being accurate, obviously being a rookie coming in and grasping this offense, being able to make the right reads, making the right checks and adjustments in his drops. Obviously, this is an advanced offense to learn and he's picking it up right away, picking up all the details and that's really good for a rookie to come out here and grasp this offense and being able to take hold of it. It's great competition."

Houston also signed Case Keenum this offseason, who learned a similar offense during his first stint with the Texans in 2013 under Gary Kubiak. Keenum, now in his 11th NFL season, has been getting team reps behind Mills and Stroud.

"Case, being a vet, being able to know what to do, obviously can make the right reads, get the guys in the right position, also being able to be a coach on the field, but making the right throws and knowing when to put the touch on the ball," Woods said.

With preseason games just a few weeks away, the Texans will hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. Ryans didn't share his plan for the quarterback reps or starter during preseason action, but he did guarantee the QB question would be answered. Eventually.

"In Baltimore, I promise you we'll have a quarterback out there," Ryans said.