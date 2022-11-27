Comeback Comes Up Short | Booth Bites

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:54 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

The Dolphins were smoking hot in the first half. They put up 30 points with the help of two turnovers that led to touchdowns, along with Tua Tagovailoa's pinpoint passing setting up scores.

Had the Texans not committed the turnovers, things wouldn't have been as lopsided but when you don't put points on the board, it's hard to make the case the second half would have been different. But…

It might have.

It's not like the Dolphins went into a shell. Tua was sacked twice on Miami's opening drive in the third quarter as the Texans pass rush started to heat up. The Dolphins were not content to sit on the lead at that point and the Texans finally got to them.

After another Houston sack as part of a Miami three-and-out, Tagovailoa was done for the day.

The Texans drove down the field and finally scored on their second third-quarter possession. Dare Ogunbowale had a run and a catch for a first down. Kyle Allen hit Brandin Cooks twice and Jordan Akins once to set up an Ogunbowale TD to cap the first touchdown drive. The two-point attempt failed but at least the Texans got on the board.

Skylar Thompson came into the game and picked up a first down before a fumbled snap at midfield gave the Texans even more life. Allen connected with rookie Teagan Quitoriano for a first down and moments later hit Akins for a 25-yard TD catch and heavily contested run that wasn't exactly Andre Johnson in Arizona in '09 but made me think of it.

Another two-point attempt failed and the Texans were down 18 with plenty of time left to chop more into the deficit.

Another three-and-out and the Texans were right back in business with a lot of time to go. On the next Houston drive, Allen found Cooks for a 39- yard gain that set up a field goal to make it a two-score game at 30-15.

The Houston D forced two more punts but the offense couldn't maintain the momentum. A punt and a pick, Allen's second of the day, stopped the threat.

It was great to see the 15-point burst after intermission, but the Texans knew they could ill afford to dig such a hole against a hot team.

The running game has been quieted in the last two weeks. The Texans only ran it six times in the first half and went 0-6 in third down opportunities. That will be a huge focus this week.

Allen got better as the game went along but the picks hurt badly. Maybe today knocked some rust off and the team can start with some of the positives they laid out in the second half.

Cleveland comes into town next with a new quarterback hoping to knock off some rust himself. It'll be high drama at NRG.

