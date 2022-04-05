Draft Party: Bigger and Better Than Ever | Vandermeer's View

Apr 05, 2022 at 12:01 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

There have been so many memorable Texans draft parties and this year's will outshine them all. Having the event at the Miller Outdoor Theater, and the fact that the Texans have two picks in the first 13, will make it feel like the draft IS in Houston. Move over Vegas, It's Houston's time to shine!

Editor's Note – Vandermeer, do you think you're overselling this a bit?

No way! Huge stage, the picks, players, legends, TV and Radio coverage. We're ready to ROCK!

The set up is phenomenal. I stood on the stage for the announcement and was wishing I could get my Gibson SG and two Marshall stacks and start shredding. The expanse of seats, the lawn area, the sight lines, the activities, food and fans will make this an unprecedented spectacle.

There will be tremendous build-up for the third pick. Moments later, we'll video conference the player onto the stage screen to thunderous cheers. Then, get ready for number 13 and watch what the other teams do too. The suspense will be palpable, with like-minded fans hanging on the edge of their seats. This will be a blast!

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders, Deep Steel Thunder, Toro, a peak into the war room – All of it will make this an amazing night.

It's the 21st Texans draft and there's always been a party, except when there hasn't. Last season there were no picks in the first or second round and the pandemic prevented any Friday night event, like the one held in the 2018 draft when Houston had three third round choices to begin its selections.

In 2020, we had a virtual 'party.' That draft was all on zoom, highlighted by Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement den (which might be nicer than my house).

Fun fact – the first ever Texans draft party was at the Astrodome in 2002. NRG Stadium wasn't constructed yet and it made sense to do it there. The '03 draft party was held at the bubble at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The place went nuts when Andre Johnson was announced.

All the others were held at NRG Stadium, mostly in the club level until the party got too big and had to move to the first level in 2014.

This year's event will be the biggest ever. Miller Outdoor Theater is a fine facility. I've been there and around there for many years. All the trips to the zoo and taking the VanderKids on the Herman Park kids' train. So many of you have done the same. Now, we'll all get to experience this iconic Houston location in a different way. A football way.

As we announced the plans with the help of Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio, the countdown began to an event that will be terrific to attend but, more importantly, highlight a huge night that's key in the ascension of the franchise.

Is it the 28th yet?

📸 | 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite Announcement

Houston Texans fans are invited to the team's 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite on Thursday, April 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT and fans will be able to enjoy activities in the Fan Zone on-site beginning at 3 p.m. Admission to the party is FREE for anyone to enter. All fans will have access to sit and enjoy the Miller Outdoor Theatre lawn. There is also limited seating available for Season Ticket, Club and Texans LUXE Members, and Corporate Partners on a first-come, first-served basis. For an upgraded Draft Party experience, fans can purchase a Red Zone seat with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation. For more information and to RSVP, visit here.

