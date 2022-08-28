How to Watch, Listen and Follow Houston Texans Gameday

Aug 28, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff

ATTEND THE GAME

  • What: New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
  • When: Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • Tickets: Purchase tickets here
  • Homefield Hub: Check out Homefield Hub for your guide to Gameday. For best experience, download the Texans app or click here

HOW TO WATCH (In Houston)

  • What: New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
  • When: Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • TV: ABC, Texans app (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Live Stream: Watch Texans games live for free on HoustonTexans.com mobile website (Safari) and in the official Texans app (iOS & Android). If you already have the Texans Mobile App downloaded, navigate to the home screen and click on the graphic at the top of the screen that says "Watch the Game Now" once the game has started. The game broadcast will not be available until 7 p.m. CT. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

HOW TO WATCH (Out of Houston)

  • What: New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
  • When: Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. CT
  • Where: NRG Stadium
  • TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch Texans games live on NFL+ (learn more here), NFL Game Pass (learn more here) or on the Yahoo Sports app (learn more here)

HOW TO LISTEN

  • Local radio: SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM), The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Local radio announcers: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "radio."

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

  • Gameday Central: Keep track of all the latest breaking news, videos, photos and audio leading up to and throughout gameday for the most exclusive coverage on the Houston Texans on Gameday Central!
  • Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
  • Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • TikTok

NFL GAME PASS

  • Access full-broadcast replays, condensed games and all 22 coaches film at NFL Game Pass. Sign up today for a 7-day trial!

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 90

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 90

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

RB, Darius Anderson, #30
3 / 90

RB, Darius Anderson, #30

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 90

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

TE, Antony Auclair, #83
5 / 90

TE, Antony Auclair, #83

WR, Chad Beebe
6 / 90

WR, Chad Beebe

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90
7 / 90

DL, Ross Blacklock, #90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
8 / 90

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
9 / 90

OL, Justin Britt, #68

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8
10 / 90

DB, Terrence Brooks, #8

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
11 / 90

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
12 / 90

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

WR, Jalen Camp, #17
13 / 90

WR, Jalen Camp, #17

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
14 / 90

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
15 / 90

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
16 / 90

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
17 / 90

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Chris Conley, #18
18 / 90

WR, Chris Conley, #18

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
19 / 90

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72
20 / 90

OL, Myron Cunningham, #72

DL, Damion Daniels, #93
21 / 90

DL, Damion Daniels, #93

LB, Tae Davis, #19
22 / 90

LB, Tae Davis, #19

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
23 / 90

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
24 / 90

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
25 / 90

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98
26 / 90

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #98

WR, Drew Estrada, #81
27 / 90

WR, Drew Estrada, #81

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
28 / 90

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
29 / 90

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
30 / 90

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
31 / 90

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
32 / 90

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

TE, Seth Green, #87
33 / 90

TE, Seth Green, #87

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
34 / 90

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
35 / 90

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
36 / 90

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
37 / 90

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
38 / 90

LB, Christian Harris, #48

DL, Demone Harris, #94
39 / 90

DL, Demone Harris, #94

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
40 / 90

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
41 / 90

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
42 / 90

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
43 / 90

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
44 / 90

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

FB, Andy Janovich, #41
45 / 90

FB, Andy Janovich, #41

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50
46 / 90

DL, Jordan Jenkins, #50

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89
47 / 90

WR, Johnny Johnson III, #89

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
48 / 90

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
49 / 90

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
50 / 90

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
51 / 90

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
52 / 90

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

RB, Marlon Mack, #2
53 / 90

RB, Marlon Mack, #2

WR, John Metchie III, #88
54 / 90

WR, John Metchie III, #88

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39
55 / 90

DB, Tristin McCollum, #39

OL, Justin McCray, #64
56 / 90

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
57 / 90

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
58 / 90

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22
59 / 90

DB, Fabian Moreau, #22

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
60 / 90

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
61 / 90

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
62 / 90

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75
63 / 90

DL, Adedayo Odeleye, #75

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77
64 / 90

OL, Cedric Ogbuehi, #77

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
65 / 90

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
66 / 90

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
67 / 90

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
68 / 90

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57
69 / 90

LB, Kevin Pierre-Louis, #57

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
70 / 90
FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40
71 / 90

FB, Paul Quessenberry, #40

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
72 / 90

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
73 / 90

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
74 / 90

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DL, Derek Rivers, #95
75 / 90

DL, Derek Rivers, #95

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
76 / 90

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
OL, Max Scharping, #74
77 / 90

OL, Max Scharping, #74

TE, Mason Schreck, #47
78 / 90
DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27
79 / 90

DB, Kendall Sheffield, #27

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
80 / 90

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70
81 / 90

OL, Jordan Steckler, #70

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
82 / 90

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
83 / 90

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
84 / 90

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
85 / 90

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73
86 / 90

OL, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, #73

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
87 / 90

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

WR, Connor Wedington, #82
88 / 90

WR, Connor Wedington, #82

LS, Jon Weeks #46
89 / 90

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
90 / 90

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

Advertising