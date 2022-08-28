How to Watch, Listen and Follow Houston Texans Gameday

ATTEND THE GAME
HOW TO WATCH (In Houston)
- What: New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
- When: Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: NRG Stadium
- TV: ABC, Texans app (Check out your local affiliates)
- Live Stream: Watch Texans games live for free on HoustonTexans.com mobile website (Safari) and in the official Texans app (iOS & Android). If you already have the Texans Mobile App downloaded, navigate to the home screen and click on the graphic at the top of the screen that says "Watch the Game Now" once the game has started. The game broadcast will not be available until 7 p.m. CT. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
HOW TO WATCH (Out of Houston)
HOW TO LISTEN
- Local radio: SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM), The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Local radio announcers: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "radio."
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
- Gameday Central: Keep track of all the latest breaking news, videos, photos and audio leading up to and throughout gameday for the most exclusive coverage on the Houston Texans on Gameday Central!
- Houston Texans App: Download the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play, for live push notification updates throughout the week regarding roster changes, score updates, top news and so much more. Be sure to log in to the app, either using Ticketmaster or your very own Houston Texans login, for exclusive opportunities.
- Social Media: Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on all of your favorite social media accounts for live updates and coverage, with exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities to interact with the team.
- TikTok
NFL GAME PASS
- Access full-broadcast replays, condensed games and all 22 coaches film at NFL Game Pass. Sign up today for a 7-day trial!
