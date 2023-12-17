Inactives: QB C.J. Stroud headlines list of absences at Tennessee

Dec 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231217-inactives

The Houston Texans announced their inactives, and they'll be without quarterback C.J. Stroud for the first time all season.

Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He was ruled out yesterday, along with right tackle George Fant. Additionally, the Texans ruled out defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. and linebacker Blake Cashman on Friday.

Wide receiver Nico Collins, who caught a 13-yard pass last week to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season, is inactive today with a calf injury.

Case Keenum will be active at quarterback for just the second time in 2023.

Also, tight end Dalton Schultz was active after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

- QB C.J. Stroud
- WR Nico Collins
- DE Will Anderson, Jr.
- RT George Fant
- LB Blake Cashman
- CB Kris Boyd
- RB Mike Boone

The Texans will kick off against the Titans inside Nissan Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.

