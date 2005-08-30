Last call

Aug 29, 2005 at 07:00 PM

The Texans practiced inside the bubble Tuesday with crowd noise blaring from the speakers.

And trust us, it's not in anticipation for Thursday night in Tampa.

The Texans and Buccaneers wrap up the preseason at Raymond James Stadium. But like the two teams' previous three preseason finale encounters, there is very little at stake besides some last-minute scrambling for roster spots. Thus, you won't see Houston's starters out there very long.

"I would say right now that they would probably play one series," head coach Dom Capers said. "Maybe around 10 plays."

Running back Domanick Davis, who bruised his right ankle and elbow at Dallas last Saturday, will not play. Ditto for cornerback Dunta Robinson, who has an ankle sprain. The other Texans that will not suit up are cornerback Chris McKenzie, linebacker Zeke Moreno, linebacker Shantee Orr, quarterback B.J. Symons, running back Jonathan Wells and guard ZachWiegert

The Texans' offense struggled against the Cowboys in its longest preseason stint to date. But Capers doesn't seem to worried and is not letting it affect his play script for Thursday night.

"I would be more concerned if I hadn't seen the way we moved the ball the first two weeks," Capers said. "We were just out of sync a little bit. We had some dropped passes and our timing wasn't as sharp. But I expect us to go back out this week and be the same way we were the first two games."

The Texans head for Tampa tomorrow straight from the Westin Galleria, where all the players and coaches will be on hand for the team luncheon. Once the preseason finale is in the books, it's time to make the final round of cuts and start preparing for that crowd noise...in upstate New York.

NOTES:The Texans completed their first round of cuts Tuesday by releasing fullback Jarrod Baxter and tackle Garrick Jones. They also placed tight end Bennie Joppru on the Physically Unable to Perform list.


