LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo shows off photography skills at NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Instead of watching the 2022 NFL Draft from home, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was on official assignment working the red carpet.
The fifth-year veteran linebacker, who signed with the Texans as a free agent in March, took his Sony camera and his photography skills to Las Vegas where he clicked away at the top prospects arriving at this year's draft.
"Just seeing the young guys with their families, just seeing them enjoy their day, it was a lot of just genuine happiness out there," Okoronkwo said. "It was beautiful."
It's not the first time Okoronkwo, who goes by "Ogbo" (pronounced O-Bo) or "Obeezy," has worked an event for the league. Drafted by the Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo played four seasons for Los Angeles and earned a Super Bowl ring last year. In February, Okoronkwo helped capture raw moments of his team's championship experience after being approached by the league.
"When they stumbled across my page, they asked me if I wanted to do something with my camera for the Super Bowl," Okoronkwo said. "So I just slept on it for a couple of days. I thought about it and I came up with the plan to get a bunch of disposable cameras, give them to everybody in the locker room and just log the week through the disposables."
The Alief High School product says he always enjoyed photography. During the 2019 season, Okoronkwo says he played around his hobby more "to keep his spirits up" while he recovered from a six-week elbow injury with the Rams.
Now back in Houston, Okoronkwo plans to hold a football camp and a Health Day, promoting good nutrition, for local youth later this summer.
Last season, Okoronkwo logged career highs in games played (13), tackles (15 total, nine solo), sacks (2.0), quarterback hits (six), tackles for loss (three) and forced fumbles (two).
