LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo shows off photography skills at NFL Draft | Daily Brew

It's not the first time Okoronkwo, who goes by "Ogbo" (pronounced O-Bo) or "Obeezy," has worked an event for the league. Drafted by the Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo played four seasons for Los Angeles and earned a Super Bowl ring last year. In February, Okoronkwo helped capture raw moments of his team's championship experience after being approached by the league.

"When they stumbled across my page, they asked me if I wanted to do something with my camera for the Super Bowl," Okoronkwo said. "So I just slept on it for a couple of days. I thought about it and I came up with the plan to get a bunch of disposable cameras, give them to everybody in the locker room and just log the week through the disposables."