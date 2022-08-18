Los Angeles Rams | Know Your Foe

The Texans will jump on the plane for the first, and only, road preseason game of the year against the Rams. Here's a quick Know Your Foe for the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Quarterback

9 - Matt Stafford

13 - John Wolford

16 - Bryce Perkins

Stafford won't play because, well, Rams head coach Sean McVay rarely plays starters and Stafford's elbow has been a mild issue this summer. Wolford has seen the Texans plenty in the preseason before and Perkins is going to provide a stern test for the Texans in the second half.

Running back

3 - Cam Akers

27 - Darrell Henderson

23 - Kyren Williams

34 - Jake Funk

30 - Raymond Calais

24 - A.J. Rose

32 - Trey Ragas

Trying to figure out who's going to see the rock or see the field is a crapshoot, but the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be represented. Calais and Ragas were teammates in Lafayette and should see the bulk of carries throughout the game. I wouldn't expect to see Akers and/or Henderson at all in this one.

Wide Receiver

10 - Cooper Kupp

1 - Allen Robinson

12 - Van Jefferson

15 - Tutu Atwell

18 - Ben Skowronek

19 - Brandon Powell

82 - Lance McCutcheon

87 - Jacob Harris

84 - Landen Akers

17 - J.J. Koski

4 - Austin Trammell

Kupp, Robinson and Jefferson won't play at all. But, Atwell is one of the fastest players in the NFL so he'll put some stress on the Texans defense. Harris is a big, Nico Collins-like receiving threat and Trammell is a former Rice star.

Tight end

89 - Tyler Higbee

86 - Kendall Blanton

88 - Brycen Hopkins

46 - Jared Pinkney

49 - Roger Carter Jr.

Like many Rams starters, Higbee and, more than likely, Blanton won't play, but Pinkney, the former Vanderbilt star, should see plenty of time, and targets, in this matchup

Offensive line

70 - Joe Noteboom

73 - David Edwards

55 - Brian Allen

60 - Logan Bruss

79 - Rob Havenstein

61 - A.J. Acuri

72 - Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

65 - Coleman Shelton

77 - A.J. Jackson

66 - Max Pircher

62 - Jeremiah Kolone

71 - Bobby Evans

67 - Chandler Brewer

64 - Jack Snyder

It's anyone's guess as to what combination the Rams will put on the field to start this game. I'd imagine that four of the five starters, at a minimum, will be watching with a ball cap on. Rookie Logan Bruss should see the field. Head coach Sean McVay liked what he saw from the rookie in week one, so I'd expect to see him for a bit against the Texans

Defensive line

99 - Aaron Donald

91 - Greg Gaines

94 - A'Shawn Robinson

93 - Marquise Copeland

97 - Michael Hoecht

92 - Jonah Williams

90 - Earnest Brown IV

69 - Elijah Garcia

61 - T.J. Carter

AD, Gaines and Robinson won't play. I LOVE Donald and love to watch him play in every game other than the ones against the Texans. That said, here's the weirdest anomaly of them all - T.J. Carter will suit up against the Texans for the second straight week. He was a member of the Saints last Saturday, waived on Monday, claimed by the Rams early in the week and could see the field against the Texans…again, two weeks in a row. We'll know where he's headed if the Rams waive him after this game (San Francisco is the next Texans PS opponent)

Outside Linebacker

58 - Justin Hollins

54 - Leonard Floyd

52 - Terrell Lewis

44 - Daniel Hardy

48 - Chris Garrett

51 - Benton Whitley

96 - Keir Thomas

98 - Brayden Thomas

Rinse, lather and repeat - Hollins, Floyd and probably Terrell Lewis won't play and don't need to play. Hardy is a key player/rookie to watch, the seventh round pick from Montana State. He's a house of fire off the edge so he'll give the Texans OT/TE/RB a tough time.

Safeties

4 - Jordan Fuller

33 - Nick Scott

24 - Taylor Rapp

26 - Terrell Burgess

41 - Dan Isom

20 - T.J. Carter

40 - Jairon McVea

(37 - Quentin Lake - PUP)

The one player I'm most excited to see is McVea. If that name doesn't ring a bell, let me do it for you. He started in the secondary next to our new good friend Jalen Pitre at Baylor last year. Furthermore, he made The Tackle, the greatest stop in the history of Baylor football, to save the Big 12 Championship game for the Bears. On fourth and goal from the one yard line, with :30 seconds remaining, McVea chased down former Oklahoma State RB Dezmon Jackson and knocked him out of bounds a mere inch from a game winning touchdown.

Cornerbacks

5 - Jalen Ramsey

22 - David Long Jr.

31 - Robert Rochell

2 - Troy Hill

6 - Derion Kendrick

14 - Cobie Durant

36 - Grant Haley

21 - Tyler Hall

43 - Russ Yeast

38 - Duron Lowe

Ramsey wouldn't see the field at all anyway, but he's rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. Rochell is a talented young dude from Tremon Smith's alma mater - Central Arkansas. Kendrick is an intriguing rookie for the Rams. He transferred from Clemson after getting in a little trouble and then started all year for the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. He's competitive and feisty and now has a sixth round chip on his shoulder.