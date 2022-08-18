Los Angeles Rams | Know Your Foe

The Texans will jump on the plane for the first, and only, road preseason game of the year against the Rams. Here's a quick Know Your Foe for the defending Super Bowl Champions.
Quarterback
9 - Matt Stafford
13 - John Wolford
16 - Bryce Perkins
Stafford won't play because, well, Rams head coach Sean McVay rarely plays starters and Stafford's elbow has been a mild issue this summer. Wolford has seen the Texans plenty in the preseason before and Perkins is going to provide a stern test for the Texans in the second half.
Running back
3 - Cam Akers
27 - Darrell Henderson
23 - Kyren Williams
34 - Jake Funk
30 - Raymond Calais
24 - A.J. Rose
32 - Trey Ragas
Trying to figure out who's going to see the rock or see the field is a crapshoot, but the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be represented. Calais and Ragas were teammates in Lafayette and should see the bulk of carries throughout the game. I wouldn't expect to see Akers and/or Henderson at all in this one.
Wide Receiver
10 - Cooper Kupp
1 - Allen Robinson
12 - Van Jefferson
15 - Tutu Atwell
18 - Ben Skowronek
19 - Brandon Powell
82 - Lance McCutcheon
87 - Jacob Harris
84 - Landen Akers
17 - J.J. Koski
4 - Austin Trammell
Kupp, Robinson and Jefferson won't play at all. But, Atwell is one of the fastest players in the NFL so he'll put some stress on the Texans defense. Harris is a big, Nico Collins-like receiving threat and Trammell is a former Rice star.
Tight end
89 - Tyler Higbee
86 - Kendall Blanton
88 - Brycen Hopkins
46 - Jared Pinkney
49 - Roger Carter Jr.
Like many Rams starters, Higbee and, more than likely, Blanton won't play, but Pinkney, the former Vanderbilt star, should see plenty of time, and targets, in this matchup
Offensive line
70 - Joe Noteboom
73 - David Edwards
55 - Brian Allen
60 - Logan Bruss
79 - Rob Havenstein
61 - A.J. Acuri
72 - Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
65 - Coleman Shelton
77 - A.J. Jackson
66 - Max Pircher
62 - Jeremiah Kolone
71 - Bobby Evans
67 - Chandler Brewer
64 - Jack Snyder
It's anyone's guess as to what combination the Rams will put on the field to start this game. I'd imagine that four of the five starters, at a minimum, will be watching with a ball cap on. Rookie Logan Bruss should see the field. Head coach Sean McVay liked what he saw from the rookie in week one, so I'd expect to see him for a bit against the Texans
Defensive line
99 - Aaron Donald
91 - Greg Gaines
94 - A'Shawn Robinson
93 - Marquise Copeland
97 - Michael Hoecht
92 - Jonah Williams
90 - Earnest Brown IV
69 - Elijah Garcia
61 - T.J. Carter
AD, Gaines and Robinson won't play. I LOVE Donald and love to watch him play in every game other than the ones against the Texans. That said, here's the weirdest anomaly of them all - T.J. Carter will suit up against the Texans for the second straight week. He was a member of the Saints last Saturday, waived on Monday, claimed by the Rams early in the week and could see the field against the Texans…again, two weeks in a row. We'll know where he's headed if the Rams waive him after this game (San Francisco is the next Texans PS opponent)
Outside Linebacker
58 - Justin Hollins
54 - Leonard Floyd
52 - Terrell Lewis
44 - Daniel Hardy
48 - Chris Garrett
51 - Benton Whitley
96 - Keir Thomas
98 - Brayden Thomas
Rinse, lather and repeat - Hollins, Floyd and probably Terrell Lewis won't play and don't need to play. Hardy is a key player/rookie to watch, the seventh round pick from Montana State. He's a house of fire off the edge so he'll give the Texans OT/TE/RB a tough time.
Safeties
4 - Jordan Fuller
33 - Nick Scott
24 - Taylor Rapp
26 - Terrell Burgess
41 - Dan Isom
20 - T.J. Carter
40 - Jairon McVea
(37 - Quentin Lake - PUP)
The one player I'm most excited to see is McVea. If that name doesn't ring a bell, let me do it for you. He started in the secondary next to our new good friend Jalen Pitre at Baylor last year. Furthermore, he made The Tackle, the greatest stop in the history of Baylor football, to save the Big 12 Championship game for the Bears. On fourth and goal from the one yard line, with :30 seconds remaining, McVea chased down former Oklahoma State RB Dezmon Jackson and knocked him out of bounds a mere inch from a game winning touchdown.
Cornerbacks
5 - Jalen Ramsey
22 - David Long Jr.
31 - Robert Rochell
2 - Troy Hill
6 - Derion Kendrick
14 - Cobie Durant
36 - Grant Haley
21 - Tyler Hall
43 - Russ Yeast
38 - Duron Lowe
Ramsey wouldn't see the field at all anyway, but he's rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. Rochell is a talented young dude from Tremon Smith's alma mater - Central Arkansas. Kendrick is an intriguing rookie for the Rams. He transferred from Clemson after getting in a little trouble and then started all year for the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. He's competitive and feisty and now has a sixth round chip on his shoulder.
Bolded = Rookie in 2022
