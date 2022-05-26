Meet TE Darrell Daniels

May 26, 2022 at 02:48 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know TE Darrell Daniels, signed as a free agent May 23, 2022.

Full name: Darrell Daniels

Position: Tight end

Height/Weight: 6-3, 256

Hometown: Pittsburgh, California

School: Washington

  • Daniels' first name is pronounced "duh-RELL."
  • Daniels, now in his sixth NFL season, has played for the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018-21). He recorded 13 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in 61 career games with 18 starts.
  • In 2019, Daniels forced a fumble on Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry during a fake punt attempt. against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Daniels played in 49 games (18 starts) in four seasons (2013-16) at the University of Washington. He recorded 47 receptions, 728 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
  • Midway through his rookie season at Washington, Daniels was moved from wide receiver to tight end.
  • Named All Pac-12 honorable mention during his senior season, Daniels logged 307 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes while helping the Huskies to a 12-2 record and a Pac-12 championship in 2016.
  • Daniels attended Freedom High School in Oakley, California with Bengals RB Joe Mixon. He caught 54 receptions for 947 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior season.
  • He holds an annual youth football camp in his hometown.

