Meet TE Darrell Daniels

Get to know TE Darrell Daniels, signed as a free agent May 23, 2022.
Full name: Darrell Daniels
Position: Tight end
Height/Weight: 6-3, 256
Hometown: Pittsburgh, California
School: Washington
- Daniels' first name is pronounced "duh-RELL."
- Daniels, now in his sixth NFL season, has played for the Indianapolis Colts (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Arizona Cardinals (2018-21). He recorded 13 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in 61 career games with 18 starts.
- In 2019, Daniels forced a fumble on Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry during a fake punt attempt. against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Daniels played in 49 games (18 starts) in four seasons (2013-16) at the University of Washington. He recorded 47 receptions, 728 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
- Midway through his rookie season at Washington, Daniels was moved from wide receiver to tight end.
- Named All Pac-12 honorable mention during his senior season, Daniels logged 307 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes while helping the Huskies to a 12-2 record and a Pac-12 championship in 2016.
- Daniels attended Freedom High School in Oakley, California with Bengals RB Joe Mixon. He caught 54 receptions for 947 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior season.
- He holds an annual youth football camp in his hometown.