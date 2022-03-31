Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 230
Hometown: Clarksville, TN
School: Tennessee
-Reeves-Maybin, selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, played five seasons (2017-21) with the Lions. He appeared in 70 games with 14 starts and recorded 90 tackles (41 solo), eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, three quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on special teams.
-His cousin, Cameron Maybin, is a former MLB player and member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series.
-Reeves-Maybin was a high school quarterback at Northeast High in Tennessee and also played baseball -- third base and in the outfield like Cameron.
This month, the NFLPA Board voted Reeves-Maybin to the NFLPA Executive Committee where he will serve a two-year team.
Despite a shoulder injury that cut his senior year short, Reeves-Maybin played four seasons (2013-16) at the University of Tennessee and appeared in 41 career games. He recorded 240 tackles (149 solo), 27 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four fumble recoveries, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
-Reeves-Maybin is coming off 2021 campaign where he posted career highs in games started (11), tackles (72 total, 46 solo), passes defensed (four), tackles for loss (four) and forced fumbles (two).
2022 Ticket Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.