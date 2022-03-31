Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Mar 31, 2022 at 01:15 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 230

Hometown: Clarksville, TN

School: Tennessee

-Reeves-Maybin, selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, played five seasons (2017-21) with the Lions. He appeared in 70 games with 14 starts and recorded 90 tackles (41 solo), eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, three quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

-His cousin, Cameron Maybin, is a former MLB player and member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series.

-Reeves-Maybin was a high school quarterback at Northeast High in Tennessee and also played baseball -- third base and in the outfield like Cameron.

This month, the NFLPA Board voted Reeves-Maybin to the NFLPA Executive Committee where he will serve a two-year team.

Despite a shoulder injury that cut his senior year short, Reeves-Maybin played four seasons (2013-16) at the University of Tennessee and appeared in 41 career games. He recorded 240 tackles (149 solo), 27 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four fumble recoveries, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

-Reeves-Maybin is coming off 2021 campaign where he posted career highs in games started (11), tackles (72 total, 46 solo), passes defensed (four), tackles for loss (four) and forced fumbles (two).

2022 Ticket Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.
news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.
news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022. 
news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker 

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.
news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.
news

Bachelorette Recap: Did Eazy Nwachukwu dodge elimination?

Inside this season's Bachelorette bubble, lives Texans wide receiver EZ Nwachukwu competing for a roster spot. 
news

J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

The Houston Texans turnover drought is officially over with a heads-up play by J.J. Watt
Advertising