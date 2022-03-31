Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 230

Hometown: Clarksville, TN

School: Tennessee

-Reeves-Maybin, selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, played five seasons (2017-21) with the Lions. He appeared in 70 games with 14 starts and recorded 90 tackles (41 solo), eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, three quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

-His cousin, Cameron Maybin, is a former MLB player and member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series.