OC Pep Hamilton, National Scout Mozique McCurtis to attend NFL's Accelerator Program | Daily Brew

May 19, 2022 at 01:03 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans selected Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and National Scout Mozique McCurtis to attend the NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program taking place during the Spring League Meeting next week.

As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater coach and C-suite level diversity among clubs, the League announced plans today to host its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator, May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The Accelerator will convene more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League, and ownership representation from all 32 clubs.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The program ensures that clubs receive exposure to high performing, up-and-coming NFL talent."

Each club nominated rising prospects to participate in the two-day Accelerator. In addition to leadership development and sessions on the business of football, attendees will engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive.

Hamilton is in his second season with Houston, served as the Texans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 before being promoted to offensive coordinator on Head Coach Lovie Smith's staff. Hamilton has accumulated 15 years of NFL coaching experience, also serving as offensive coordinator for three seasons (2013-15) with the Indianapolis Colts and Associate Head Coach-Offense for the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He brings 24 years overall in coaching, including stops in the XFL and at the collegiate level at Howard, Stanford and Michigan.

McCurtis is in his fifth season as a national scout for the Texans and 13th with the team. Prior to his current role, McCurtis worked as a college scout (2015-17), covering the Southeast region for three seasons and pro scout during the 2014 season. He originally joined the Texans as a pro scouting assistant from 2010-11 before being elevated to player personnel scout from 2012-13.

The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the League.

