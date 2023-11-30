Onward & Updward: C.J. Stroud continues improvement as 2023 rolls on 

Nov 29, 2023 at 07:06 PM
Josh Koch

A quarterback and his offensive coordinator have to be in sync to find success. 

Throughout the offseason, training camp, every week of game prep and then ultimately for 60 minutes on gameday. Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik have found that rhythm. 

The cohesiveness of the two has helped along the former Ohio State star as he has made the jump from college football to the NFL. 

"He's helped me tremendously," Stroud said. "He's one of the people I appreciate because he's very honest with me. He holds me accountable game-in and game-out." 

No matter how the game goes, like Stroud passing for 470 yards and five touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 9, Slowik always has critiques to continue the maturation of the young quarterback.

"He always has a coaching point or two to hit," Stroud said. "He's really honest, which I appreciate." 

Taking these coaching points to heart is something that has impressed Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Along with the rest of the growth the first-year coach has seen the rookie go through in multiple areas of his game. 

"When you have a guy who loves to be coached, a guy who loves to get better every time he steps out on the field, it's easy to coach him being like that," Ryans said. "That's why C.J. has had success because of his willingness to prepare, his willingness to be coached and his grind to continue to get better with everything that he does."

The last four weeks, the progress could be seen in Stroud and Slowik being in step. 

The Texans have gone 3-1 in that span, and Stroud became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to pass for 300 or more yards in four-straight games. 

Stroud is also just the third rookie in NFL history, joining Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck, to pass for 300 or more yards in six games. In the past four outings, Stroud has passed for 1,466 yards and 10 touchdowns – he has 19 scores through the air this season. 

"He's really smart, he knows when to call certain plays and when not to," Stroud said. "My job is always to make him right. I feel like we have a good chemistry on what we've built these last couple of weeks. So, we're just going to keep growing from there." 

With 304 passing yards on Sunday, it pushed Stroud to 3,266 for the season, surpassing Herbert (3,224) for the most passing yards by a rookie through their first 11 games. 

Along with their relationship as QB-OC growing, Stroud had to show off his improvisation skills more with some plays as they developed against the Jaguars than he's had to all season. 

Stroud had to utilize his legs as Jacksonville took away some deep shots. The rookie had to work around that, extend plays, run when nothing was open, protect the ball, all of which he believes shows a step in his maturation process as an NFL quarterback. 

"I was running the ball, checking it down, trying to do my best just extending the play if I had to," Stroud, who rushed for a career-high 47 yards and a score on Sunday, said. "Just taking steps and strides every week. That's definitely been a goal of mine and I feel like I've done a decent job of that. 

"Just a controlled aggression is the two words I use. Being aggressive when it's there but being smart and controlling that when it is not."

Related Content

news

"It's how you respond": Texans set sights on Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans are moving on from Sunday's home loss to the Jaguars and getting set for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
news

C.J. Stroud, Texans have seen progress since Week 3 victory over Jaguars 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the team have improved considerably since their Week 3 trouncing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
news

Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

Houston Texans running back Devin "Motor" Singletary gained 112 yards and ran for a score in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but was also picked off three times in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he won't let the setbacks curb his aggressiveness.
news

Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday afternoon, and they welcomed back WR Nico Collins.
news

The Buccaneers are saying some things about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Read what the coaches and some players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 9 matchup.
news

Houston Texans snap count numbers against Falcons | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 5 game at the Atlanta Falcons.
news

On to the Saints: Texans set sights on Week 6

After Sunday's last-second loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans already know what they must do next to beat their Week 6 opponent, the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising