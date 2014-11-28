Quotes: Friday practice

Head Coach Bill O'Brien** Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel

Head Coach Bill O'Brien

(on how practice was today) "I thought all week we've had some good energy in practice. Just like any practice week, there are some things that we always have to clean up, but I thought we had a good day today. The guys are in a good frame of mind."

(on an update to RB Arian Foster and OLB Jadeveon Clowney) "I believe that Arian will play. I believe that Clowney will not play, probably will not play."

(on the importance of getting the running game going once RB Arian Foster returns to the lineup) "Again, like I've said all week, I think Alfred Blue is a good running back. He did a good job when Arian wasn't in there, but of course anytime you get a player of Arian's caliber back, it always helps your football team. That's a good thing for the Houston Texans."

(on giving RB Arian Foster the time to heal) "Soft tissue injuries, those are things that happen quite a bit. I would say in our time this year that we haven't had as many soft tissues as teams that I've been associated with in the past. But yeah, you have to let them heal and you have to listen to the player about where he thinks he's at, and definitely communicate on those things."

(on the play of CBs A.J. Bouye and Darryl Morris) "I think there have been plays that I know both of those guys wish they could have back, but I think they've been competitive overall. I think both those guys have stepped up at times and made good plays. I think both guys are young players that will get better with experience. It's hard to play that position in this league. You're out there on your own quite a bit. The only way you're going to get better is to be out there in tough situations and continuing to try and handle those tough situations to the best of your ability, and I think both those guys have done that."

(on how CB A.J. Bouye has responded to getting more playing time with CB Kareem Jackson out) "I think he's responded well this week. Each game is different. Some guys have games that they wish they could play better. Other times, he's played really well for us this year. I'd say that's a competitive position with A.J. and Darryl Morris and J-Rolle (Jumal Rolle) over there too. Those guys are competing hard in practice. All three of those guys will play."

(on how WR Andre Johnson is doing) "He's doing well. Yeah, he's doing well. He's had a good week of practice. He'll be ready to go."

(on the possibility of shutting down OLB Jadeveon Clowney) "I wouldn't say at this point, no. I think we've got to continue to manage it and he's got to continue to get treatment on it. I think again like I said two weeks ago, part of it is just being unlucky. He's had a year here that's been tough for him as far as injuries go. He had the hernia at the beginning of the year, he had the concussion in the Denver game, he's got the knee he's dealing with for all of the year. He's played some. Sometimes he hasn't been able to play. I think we've got to continue to manage it and communicate with him as to how he feels and just stay on that road right now."

(on how he thinks QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will respond after being on the sideline the past two games) "Well I think it helped for him. I'm sure he was frustrated that he wasn't playing. He's a competitor. He's a great guy. He's been a great teammate the whole year, but I'm sure as he said- I don't think I'm saying anything different from what he said, that sitting back and watching Ryan Mallett, who has a lot of experience in this system run the system, I'm sure that helped Fitzy (Fitzpatrick). Hopefully we'll see that on Sunday. I know we've seen that during the week. I think he's had a really good week of practice. I know that he's ready to play."

(on if he felt QB Ryan Mallett had a better grasp of the offense than QB Ryan Fitzpatrick) "Well he's been in it longer. He's been in it going on four years. He'd been in that system for a long time. His experience in the system was more than Fitzy (Fitzpatrick), but obviously Fitzy's experience in the NFL was a lot more than Ryan (Mallett). Just as far as the system is concerned, I feel like Ryan (Fitzpatrick) was probably able to sit back there and watch Mallett run the system and probably figured some things out on his own just from observation."

(on if QB Tom Savage will be the number two quarterback because of his experience with the offense this year) "That's right. I think Tom will probably be the number two on Sunday. I think it's hard for Thad (Lewis) to come in here for three days and pick up everything that we're trying to do. I think that's a tough situation, so we'll probably go with Savage as the number two on Sunday and continue that competition next week. But I think the best thing for the team on Sunday is to have Savage as number two."

(on if RB Arian Foster has looked healthier this week) "Yeah, I think he's had a good week of practice. He's been out there every day. He's a good football player. He's been out there and he's been practicing, and to me he's looked good. I believe no one at this time of the year is 100 percent. No one is. That's just impossible. It's a physical game, but I think he's feeling much better than he did a couple weeks ago."

(on ILB Brian Cushing's progress) "I did. I thought he played a good game, especially against the run. I thought he was moving well. I thought he was instinctive and I felt like he was playing pretty well last week. He's had a good week of practice, too."

Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel

(on the work that the coaches did yesterday on Thanksgiving) "We had about half a day, and so was able to get home and enjoy the family a little bit, have a meal and then go to sleep."

(on OLB Jadeveon Clowney not likely playing this Sunday) "He's still trying to work that knee out and trying to get it right, so he will not be with us on Sunday."

(on considering shutting down OLB Jadeveon Clowney for the season) "We have to depend on the medical department in that area so that they can kind of let us know what's going on and what we need to think about. The kid wants to play and he enjoys being out there. Just seems like when he does go out there that he has a flare up, and then we've got to get it settled down again. We've still got a few more games to play, so we'll see if it can get better. If he can, chances are that we'll put him back out there."

(on OLB Jadeveon Clowney's play being limited maybe in his mind because of his quickness and not being able to rely on his knee) "That's definitely in his mind. He wants to be able to do the things that he knows he can do, but he hasn't been able to do it to this point."

(on the recent play of CB A.J. Bouye) "A.J. usually responds well during the course of the week. And this week he's had a couple days that looked pretty good. We'll see how it plays out. One of the things that we try to do on this team is create competition at every position. With Darryl (Morris) coming back and getting better, so that creates some competition. We look at it, see how it plays out and then go from there. But A.J., he does compete. He'll step up and he'll compete."

(on if CB Darryl Morris has passed CB A.J. Bouye on the depth chart) "I would not say so."

(on if he expects Titans QB Zach Mettenberger to play better than the first meeting) "Sure. He has more starts, so he has more experience. Plus he's played us once already and he kind of knows what to expect. He has the opportunity to study our personnel, so I think that there is a good chance he'll manage it better."

(on Chiefs S Eric Berry and his cancer diagnosis) "Totally surprised because he's a young man and a finely tuned athlete. It's surprising when you hear that about a young player. It's surprising when you hear it about anybody because you don't wish that for anybody. But a young vibrant guy to have that occur makes it tough. We have had a case on our team, a similar case on our team, and throughout the years there have been other cases of similar deals where a guy is playing and then all of a sudden he feels something that's not right. It turns out to be something that is not right and they have to do something about it. We wish him all the best and particularly for a full recovery."