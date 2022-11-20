Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 23-10 to Washington after rough start

The Houston Texans fell 23-10 to the Washington Commanders after rough start for the offense that included an early pick-six. Houston's offense struggled to get any production in the first half, putting up just five net yards off offense, finishing with 148 net yards (127 passing, 21 rushing).

"We had some disappointing losses this year," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "We had a chance to win. Not many games I don't think we've been in this year where they were better than us pretty much from start to finish. I thought defensively we did some good things in the first half. Offensively when you start off the first drive like that, I mean, that's tough duty. Their defense dominated us up front, and it's pretty hard to get a running game going. It's hard to pass the football when it's that much pressure and, again, the take-aways. So, I mean, normally those games aren't that close when you play like that."

Davis Mills was 19-of-33 for 169 yards, two interceptions and scored on a rushing touchdown. Dameon Pierce finished with just 10 carries for eight yards and two catches for nine yards. Brandin Cooks led the team with 70 receiving yards on three catches. Mills was sacked five times in the loss, adding to the offensive struggles.

"Turned the ball over for a pick six second play of the game," Mills said. "Can't do that. Sets you behind to start the game. That's tough. After that just couldn't really get much going. Tried to start with the run game. Props to their D-line, their front seven. Handled it pretty well. They kind of dominated today. We were having to play from behind the chains. A lot of third and longs that were just pretty hard to convert. Just couldn't get much going."