Report: Texans interviewing Dennison for OC spot

Jan 11, 2010 at 03:59 AM
4746.jpg

Rick Dennison and Texans coach Gary Kubiak coached together in Denver for 11 years, beginning in 1995 and ending in 2005.

Various media outlets have reported that the Texans are interviewing Denver Broncos offensive line coach Rick Dennison today in Houston. There is no official announcement from the team at this time.

The Texans are searching for a new offensive coordinator in the wake of Kyle Shanahan leaving to join his father, Mike Shanahan, with the Washington Redskins. Dennison, 51, has spent 24 of the last 28 years with the Broncos as a player (1982-90) and assistant coach (1995-2009). He was the Broncos' offensive coordinator from 2006-08.

"We're going to interview Rick (Monday)," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said to the Houston Chronicle. "I want him, but we have to let things run their course."

Kubiak, a quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-91, played with Dennison for eight seasons. They coached together in Denver for 11 years, beginning in 1995 and ending in 2005. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for all 11 seasons, while Dennison was an offensive assistant (1995-1996), special teams coach (1997-2000) and offensive line coach (2001-05).

"We've known each other for a long time," Dennison said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports on Sunday. "It's just something that I've always wanted to do, work with him again because he's a good guy to work for."

Dennison also worked with Alex Gibbs in Denver from 1995-2003 and Brian Pariani from 1995-2004. Texans defensive assistants Frank Bush, Ray Rhodes and David Gibbs spent same time with Dennison in Denver as well.

When Kubiak left Denver to coach the Texans in 2006, Dennison took over as the Broncos' offensive coordinator. He reverted to his offensive line coach position last season, Josh McDaniels' first as Broncos head coach.

A linebacker during his playing days, Dennison appeared in 128 games (52 starts) and three Super Bowls. He was an undrafted free agent from Colorado State University.

