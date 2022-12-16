Roof decision | Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The roof at NRG Stadium is scheduled to be open for Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, if weather permits.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 52

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 52
DL, Thomas Booker, #56
4 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
5 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
6 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
7 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
8 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
9 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
13 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
14 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
15 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
16 / 52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
17 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
18 / 52

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
19 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
20 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
21 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
22 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
23 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
24 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
25 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
26 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
27 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
28 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
29 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
30 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
31 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
32 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
33 / 52

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
34 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
35 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
36 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
37 / 52

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
38 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
39 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
40 / 52

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
41 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
42 / 52

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
43 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
44 / 52

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
45 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90
46 / 52

DL, Taylor Stallworth, #90

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
49 / 52

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
50 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
51 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
52 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

