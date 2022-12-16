Roof decision | Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The roof at NRG Stadium is scheduled to be open for Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, if weather permits.
The Houston Texans roster in photos.
The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
The Houston Texans made an injury report update leading into Tennessee.
Texans mutually agree to part ways with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.
The Houston Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team's Bye Week.
Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.
Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.
In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.