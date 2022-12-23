Texans at Titans by the numbers | Daily Brew

It's time for the Titans, round two, in Nashville, which means it's also time for my Daily Brew - By the Numbers. Let's GO…and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

2 - The Texans have won two of the last three games in Nashville and were ahead or tied at the end of regulation of the last three games in Nashville. The Texans won in 2019 and 2021 and went to overtime in a gut-punch loss during the COVID season in 2020.

4 - The Titans have lost four in a row, while the Texans have lost nine in a row.

43.8% - The Texans TEs have combined to catch seven out of 16 TD passes this season. Jordan Akins leads with three TDs, while Teagan Quitoriano and O.J. Howard each have a pair of touchdowns. Five of the seven TE TD catches have come at home, so here's hoping they each catch one to balance that number this weekend.

43.8% - The Texans WRs have combined to catch seven out of 16 TD passes this season, led by Chris Moore and Nico Collins with two apiece.

15 - Even though it's projected to be sunny in Nashville for the noon kickoff on Saturday, it's also projected to be in the teens temperature wise and in the single digits in "feels like" temperature. BRRRR. (dadgumit!)

14 - Texans LB Christian Harris is facing the Titans for the second time in his career, after playing them in his first start back eight weeks ago. Last week, Harris led the Texans with 14 tackles and had three TFLs against the Kansas City Chiefs. A similar productive afternoon is necessary as the Texans face the great Derrick Henry on Saturday.

4 - Speaking of Henry, the future HOF RB has four straight 200-yard rushing games against the Texans. He didn't play in either matchup in 2021, but starting with the last game of 2019 all the way through week eight of 2022, it's been death, taxes and a Derrick Henry 200-yard game against the Texans each outing.

1,105 - It's been well over a thousand days, 1,105 days to be exact, since the Texans held Henry under 200 yards, which it did in the Texans win over the Titans in 2019. In that key Texans 24-21 win, Henry was held to 86 yards. Since then, though…200+ yards of ugly no matter what.

6 - As it sits right now, the Titans could be without as many six starters from the last time these two teams faced one another in week eight. The Texans didn't face Ryan Tannehill in week eight and won't in Week 16 either. The Titans may have rookie WR Treylon Burks back after a concussion suffered a few weeks ago.

6 - The Texans aren't a picture of health, either. They'll be without Nico Collins (but he didn't play in week eight either) Kenyon Green, Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr. and potentially Steven Nelson, Justin McCray and Brandin Cooks. That could be as many as six starters missing for the Texans since the last meeting in Week Eight. However, the Texans will have Maliek Collins, A.J. Cann and Jake Hansen ready to roll after they missed Week Eight.

Alright, that'll do it! I appreciate you reading and watching on Saturday - see ya then, everyone!!