Texans offseason program begins April 11 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 offseason program, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith. The voluntary, nine-week program is conducted in three phases.

"April 11th is the first day that we start our offseason program, four days a week," Smith said on Texans Radio. "There are three different phases. The first phase would be a couple of weeks and it's just them coming in and seeing what type of shape they're in, strength and conditioning and meetings."

Clubs with new head coaches hired after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workouts as early as April 4. Teams with returning head coaches can start no sooner than April 18. Hired as the Texans new head coach this offseason, Smith served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach last season for Houston and has a familiarity with the roster. Coaches will not get a chance to work with players until Phase 2, which includes on-field workouts with individual player instruction and drills.

"Second phase, now the coaches get a chance to work on the football field," Smith said. "So we'll have two weeks for Phase 1, we'll have a voluntary minicamp the third week. The following three weeks after that, we'll be able to go out on the football field and actually coach them with different techniques. That's when the football part starts. And then the last three weeks will be our version of college spring ball, no hitting, anything like that. But now you can have some offense versus defense and that's the way we'll finish up our offseason workouts."