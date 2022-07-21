Texans players make appearance at thrilling Copa De Lone Star | Daily Brew

Jul 21, 2022 at 05:53 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Houston Texans players became fans for a game of international fútbol in the Copa De Lone Star matchup on their home turf Wednesday night. The friendly match between reigning English Premier League champion Manchester City and Liga BBVA MX powerhouse Club América took place at NRG Stadium and resulted in a thrilling 2-1 win for City.

Serving as coin toss captains for the match were DB Jonathan Owens, WR Brandin Cooks and QB Davis Mills.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a pair of goals in the first half to give Manchester City a win in their first game of the preseason.

Soccer aficionado and former player Ka'imi Fairbairn caught up with De Bruyne at practice on Tuesday. Kamu Grugier-Hill, who also played soccer in high school, showed off some of his ball skills.

Jonathan Greenard, Justin Britt, Roy Lopez and Cameron Johnston were just some of the Texans players taking in the match among the crowd of 61,223 fans.

Earlier this week in a video now gone viral, former Texans punter and six-time All-Pro Shane Lechler challenged Club América Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to kick field goals on the Houston Methodist practice fields. Ochoa nailed every kick up to 55 yards and nearly made the field-goal attempt from 60 yards.

Check out the rest of the best from Copa De Lone Star.

Related Content

news

Football and Fútbol | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer draws comparisons between football and fútbol as NRG Stadium is preparing to host Copa de Lone Star.

news

Quick facts about 2022 NFL Training Camps | Daily Brew

With Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity just around the corner, here are some quick facts about camps around the NFL.

news

Just 11 days away | Daily Brew

Texans Camp is less than two weeks away. The first practice is the morning of Friday, July 29.

news

Part 3: Players to watch at Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Texans Team Analyst John Harris gives insight on some under-the-radar players to watch going into Texans Camp.

news

OC Pep Hamilton excited to work with WR John Metchie | Daily Brew

OC Pep Hamilton discusses WR John Metchie's skillset and how it can translate to the NFL.

news

Key camp components | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the team characteristics he looks for at camp to decide his season predictions.

news

Jalen Pitre prepares for camp, rookie debut | Daily Brew

Jalen Pitre discusses the process he fell in love with at Baylor and how it's helping him in the NFL.

news

Maliek Collins an "engine" for Texans Defense | Daily Brew

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins is excited for 2022 and back to embrace his role as the "engine" of Lovie Smith's defense.

news

Part 2: Players to watch during Texans Camp | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares some under-the-radar players to watch for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Roy Lopez gets leaner, faster for Year 2 | Daily Brew

Roy Lopez talks about his offseason plan to shed some weight and improve his game.

news

Sweet under-the-radar wins | Daily Brew

The Texans have had many great wins over the years but there are underrated ones that occasionally get their due. Here are some of those under the radar triumphs.

Advertising