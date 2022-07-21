Texans players make appearance at thrilling Copa De Lone Star | Daily Brew

Houston Texans players became fans for a game of international fútbol in the Copa De Lone Star matchup on their home turf Wednesday night. The friendly match between reigning English Premier League champion Manchester City and Liga BBVA MX powerhouse Club América took place at NRG Stadium and resulted in a thrilling 2-1 win for City.
Serving as coin toss captains for the match were DB Jonathan Owens, WR Brandin Cooks and QB Davis Mills.
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a pair of goals in the first half to give Manchester City a win in their first game of the preseason.
Soccer aficionado and former player Ka'imi Fairbairn caught up with De Bruyne at practice on Tuesday. Kamu Grugier-Hill, who also played soccer in high school, showed off some of his ball skills.
Jonathan Greenard, Justin Britt, Roy Lopez and Cameron Johnston were just some of the Texans players taking in the match among the crowd of 61,223 fans.
Earlier this week in a video now gone viral, former Texans punter and six-time All-Pro Shane Lechler challenged Club América Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to kick field goals on the Houston Methodist practice fields. Ochoa nailed every kick up to 55 yards and nearly made the field-goal attempt from 60 yards.
Check out the rest of the best from Copa De Lone Star.