Texans players "meet" with youth football kids at Texans training camp

Kids from the Fort Bend Youth Football League received an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the Houston Texans training camp on Tuesday.
Six Texans players, Kenny Stills David Johnson, Duke Johnson, Darren Fells, Albert Huggins, Isaiah Coulter, along with former Texans defensive end Travis Johnson visited virtually with 40 to 50 kids, ages five to 12.
Players shared inspiring messages, words of encouragement, and personal stories with the local youth football players via Zoom. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans or guests have been allowed at training camp this year.
Teams from the Fort Bend Youth Football League included the Stafford Cobras, Pecan Grove Gators, Pecan Grove Hurricanes, Pearland Patriots and Manvel Texans.
Texans Players had the chance to stop by and say hit to kids from the Fort Bend Football League on their way out to practice