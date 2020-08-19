Texans players "meet" with youth football kids at Texans training camp

Aug 19, 2020 at 06:27 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Kids from the Fort Bend Youth Football League received an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the Houston Texans training camp on Tuesday.

Six Texans players, Kenny Stills David Johnson, Duke Johnson, Darren Fells, Albert Huggins, Isaiah Coulter, along with former Texans defensive end Travis Johnson visited virtually with 40 to 50 kids, ages five to 12.

Players shared inspiring messages, words of encouragement, and personal stories with the local youth football players via Zoom. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans or guests have been allowed at training camp this year.

Teams from the Fort Bend Youth Football League included the Stafford Cobras, Pecan Grove Gators, Pecan Grove Hurricanes, Pearland Patriots and Manvel Texans.

Photos: Fort Bend Football League Virtual Inner Circle

Texans Players had the chance to stop by and say hit to kids from the Fort Bend Football League on their way out to practice

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
1 / 25

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
10
2 / 25
An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
3 / 25

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
21
4 / 25
11
5 / 25
19
6 / 25
14
7 / 25
20
8 / 25
18
9 / 25
An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
10 / 25

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
17
11 / 25
15
12 / 25
An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
13 / 25

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
16
14 / 25
3
15 / 25
13
16 / 25
9
17 / 25
12
18 / 25
2
19 / 25
7
20 / 25
5
21 / 25
An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.
22 / 25

An image from the Aug. 18, 2020 Houston Texans training camp practice.

ZACH TARRANT
4
23 / 25
1
24 / 25
6
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike.

news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.

news

Tytus Howard never attended NFL games growing up, now gives opportunity to local kids | Daily Brew

OL Tytus Howard helps provide local youth from the Houston Texans YMCA attend NFL games this season.

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Texans STM Sandy Payne shares cancer journey

In honor of Cancer Screening Week from December 5-9, the Houston Texans would like to share the story of an original PSL holder and season ticket member, Sandy Payne.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.

news

Houston Texans to celebrate Founder's Day in honor of Robert C. McNair

On Oct. 6, 1999, the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Houston and Bob and Janice McNair. When Bob McNair passed away in 2018, the organization marked Oct. 6 as Founder's Day in his memory.

news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow

news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.

Advertising