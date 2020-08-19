Texans players "meet" with youth football kids at Texans training camp

View this post on Instagram

Teams from the Fort Bend Youth Football League joined Texans players for a post Training Camp virtual experience on Tuesday! The youth players got to hear inspirational messages from @kstills, @dfells85, @dukejohnson__, @davidjohnson31, @alhuggi_67, Isaiah Coulter, @trapj99 and got a behind the scenes look into what #TexansCamp has been like so far. 🏈 #TexansCare