Texans sign P Bryan Anger, waive P Trevor Daniel

The Houston Texans signed free agent P Bryan Anger.
The Houston Texans waived P Trevor Daniel.
After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.
Houston Texans players and staff to "Wear Orange" on Friday, June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day
The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11.
The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.
For the first time, the Houston Texans will host the event at Miller Outdoor Theatre as new players are picked.
NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.
The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history. The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator.
The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.