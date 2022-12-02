Texans STM Sandy Payne shares cancer journey

Dec 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

In honor of Cancer Screening Week from December 5-9, the Houston Texans would like to share the story of an original PSL holder and season ticket member, Sandy Payne.

Sandy Payne considers her recent cancer diagnosis a "Crucial Catch," aptly named after the NFL's annual initiative to help fight cancer through early detection. Payne grew up in western Pennsylvania, deep in Steelers Nation, when her love of football first blossomed.

"The Steel Curtain and quarterback Terry Bradshaw were in their prime during my early childhood, and I was hooked," Payne said. "A football fan for life."

Payne was living in Boston when she first began dating Dennis, a former Houston Oilers fan. A few weeks into their relationship, the two learned about the possibility of purchasing tickets for the newest NFL franchise, the Houston Texans.

"Bullish on our relationship, we each bought two tickets, original PSL seats next to each other," Payne said. "We were committing and both so excited to be NFL season ticket holders!"

In 2001 Payne moved across the country began her new life as a Houstonian and a lifelong Texans fan. Fast forward twenty years and Payne would find an unusual lump just months after her annual mammogram.

"I have never been complacent about mammograms," Payne said. "Being adopted, my doctor had me start screenings early, 35 for mammograms and 45 for colonoscopies. I had my annual mammogram in January 2021, no unusual findings. Late spring, I found a lump and immediately got an appointment, another mammogram and ultrasound which led to a biopsy."

On June 4, 2001, Payne's biopsy results revealed a scary diagnosis, Triple Negative Breast Cancer. On June 21, 2021, Payne started intravenous chemotherapy. One week before Christmas, she underwent a total right breast mastectomy.

"This year, I had 30 radiation treatments and then almost six months of oral chemo," Payne said. "All in – my cancer treatments took 470 days!"

Payne finally finished her last chemo on September 26, 2022 and has resumed some of her favorite activities, which include running and attending Texans home games.

"I am off chemo, and it is delightful!" Payne exclaimed. "I love being able to go to the stadium for games again and look forward to the day when the Texans will give us another win. I am also back running and training for my 16th Houston Half marathon."

Payne attended the original Houston Texans PSL tailgate this season. When asked about her greatest memory as a Texans fan, Payne lists four of her favorite games.

"It is hard to pick one," she said. "I will share my Top Four: Game One Win against the Cowboys, First Playoff Win in 2012, The London Game Win in 2019 and December 26, 2021 unexpected win against the Chargers, 41 – 29."

Payne plans on getting her next CT scan three days after Christmas. Her breast reconstruction surgery is scheduled for five days after the 2023 Houston Half Marathon in January.

"This cancer screening week, I encourage each of you to take action," Payne said. "Schedule your colonoscopy, mammogram or PSA blood test if they are past due."

According to the American Cancer Society, regular screening can help find certain cancers early, when they are most likely to be treated successfully. Learn more about cancer screening at CancerScreenWeek.org.

Related Content

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them.

news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.

news

Houston Texans to celebrate Founder's Day in honor of Robert C. McNair

On Oct. 6, 1999, the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Houston and Bob and Janice McNair. When Bob McNair passed away in 2018, the organization marked Oct. 6 as Founder's Day in his memory.

news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow

news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.

news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.

news

Texans, H-E-B to host Uvalde Coyotes at Texans home opener

The Houston Texans and H-E-B will host the Uvalde Coyotes High School football team for the Texans season opener.

news

Texans surprise Uvalde High School with new uniforms and Helmet decal | As Seen on Social

The Houston Texans surprised Uvalde High School with new football uniforms.

news

Texans make surprise visit to Uvalde in support of the Coyotes' home opener

Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey announced live on Good Morning America that the organization is outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with brand new uniforms this season.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

Advertising