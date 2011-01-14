Texans' ticket prices to remain the same in 2011

Jan 14, 2011 at 03:23 PM
HOUSTON – Ticket prices to Houston Texans games in 2011 will remain the same as they were for the 2010 season, the team announced today. It marks the first time since 2006 the average price of a ticket to a Texans game has held from one year to the next.

The Texans' average ticket price ranked 16th in the NFL in 2010.

Houston plays three 2010 division winners at Reliant Stadium during the 2011 regular season; NFC South Division champion Atlanta (13-3), NFC North Division winner Pittsburgh (12-4) and AFC South Division rival Indianapolis (10-6). The Texans will also square off against AFC South foes Jacksonville (8-8) and Tennessee (6-10), as well as Carolina (2-14), Cleveland (5-11) and Oakland (8-8) at Reliant Stadium in the 2011 season.

The Texans celebrated their 90th consecutive home sellout with a 34-17 win against Jacksonville on January 2 and own a 24-16 (.600) regular season record at home since 2006. The Texans' consecutive sellout streak is the longest in Houston professional sports history.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a league-wide ticket refund policy in November for any 2011 preseason and regular-season games that are cancelled due to a work stoppage.

The ticket refund policy will offer refunds for all preseason and regular-season home games that are cancelled and season and partial season ticket holders will have the option to receive refunds in either the form that they paid for tickets (e.g., check, credit card), or in credits toward future games. Fans who purchase individual game tickets will be offered a refund or the right to exchange their ticket to a cancelled game for a ticket to a future game as selected by the club and subject to availability. Refunds will be paid with interest no later than 30 days after final determination of how many games will be played during the 2011 NFL season.

