Texans' ticket prices to remain the same in 2011





HOUSTON – Ticket prices to Houston Texans games in 2011 will remain the same as they were for the 2010 season, the team announced today. It marks the first time since 2006 the average price of a ticket to a Texans game has held from one year to the next.

The Texans' average ticket price ranked 16th in the NFL in 2010.

Houston plays three 2010 division winners at Reliant Stadium during the 2011 regular season; NFC South Division champion Atlanta (13-3), NFC North Division winner Pittsburgh (12-4) and AFC South Division rival Indianapolis (10-6). The Texans will also square off against AFC South foes Jacksonville (8-8) and Tennessee (6-10), as well as Carolina (2-14), Cleveland (5-11) and Oakland (8-8) at Reliant Stadium in the 2011 season.

The Texans celebrated their 90th consecutive home sellout with a 34-17 win against Jacksonville on January 2 and own a 24-16 (.600) regular season record at home since 2006. The Texans' consecutive sellout streak is the longest in Houston professional sports history.

The Texans are currently accepting applications for the 2011 season ticket priority wait list. To join the Houston Texans priority wait list, call 866-GOTEXANS or click here.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a league-wide ticket refund policy in November for any 2011 preseason and regular-season games that are cancelled due to a work stoppage.