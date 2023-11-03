Texans vs. Buccaneers | 5 Things to Watch

3) Shuffling in the run game – The Texans are still seeking improvement on the ground, as they're averaging 3.3 yards per carry as a team. Starting center Jarrett Patterson went on injured reserve earlier this week, and Michael Deiter played the final snaps of the game offensively for Houston at Carolina. He'll likely start in the place of Patterson this weekend.

"Mike has been in there," Ryans said. "He's played a lot of ball, so Mike's experience will help us. He's been out there before, guys have played together, so we feel comfortable with Mike stepping in there for us."

Running back Dameon Pierce is out this week because of an ankle injury, so Devin Singletary and Mike Boone will likely get more chances in the run game. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik doesn't just think Singletary is capable of stepping in. Slowik thinks Singletary's one of the best football players on the roster.

"Without a doubt, Devin Singletary is one of those guys," Slowik said. "He does everything. He does everything really well, he does it very smooth and with the right mindset. He's aggressive in everything he does. He's confident. I think he's one of everyone's favorite people on the team for that reason. So, we have the upmost confidence in really that whole group."

Singletary's thrown a touchdown pass this season, but has yet to run for one or catch a score.

4) Stingy up the middle – The Buccaneers have an excellent defense. They're allowing just 18.3 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NFL. Nose tackle Vita Vea leads them in sacks with 3.5 this year.

"Vita is a problem," Ryans said. "Big fellow inside – he's a problem. When it comes to disrupting the pass-game, his strength and his ability to knock the pocket back, that's where it starts with him and also the run-game. He's a problem in both."

Behind Vea is David, who continues to thrive in his 12th NFL campaign. David already's logged 67 tackles this year.

"I know it starts with Lavonte David," Ryans said. "He's done it for a long time in this league and whenever you look up a highlight, he's always finding a way to force the ball out with Devin White in there."

5) Baker and Evans – Like many quarterbacks before him, Baker Mayfield is connecting often and successfully with wide receiver Mike Evans. Through the first seven games, the Galveston Ball High School product has caught five touchdowns and is averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Linebacker Blake Cashman isn't surprised, as Evans has cranked out 1,000-yard seasons in every one of the previous nine years.

"That's a Hall of Famer in my eyes and defensive players eyes and a lot of people around the league," Cashman said. "Everyone knows that Mike Evans is a great player and he's had a tremendous career."

Mayfield, meanwhile, has completed 64 percent of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns to just four interceptions.