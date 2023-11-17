Texans vs. Cardinals | 5 Things to Watch

2) Spin the wheel explosion – Each week, Stroud seems to find a new receiver to link up with and get yardage. In Cincinnati, Noah Brown had 172 receiving yards. The week before, Brown and Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz all cracked the century mark. Twice this year, Nico Collins has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark.

They also have a different leader in catches (Schultz, 37), receiving yards (Collins, 631) and touchdown catches (Dell, 5).

Last Sunday in the win over the Bengals, Stroud completed eight passes that went for 20 yards or longer. That came one week after he tallied nine completions of 20 yards or more against Tampa Bay.

They've scored 30 points or more in four games this season.

3) Keep it running – For the first time in 2023, Houston had a 100-yard rusher in a game. Running back Devin Singletary diced up the Bengals for 150 yards on 30 carries, and scored a touchdown. His heroics earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. But they also might have unlocked another level the Texans offense might be able to enter.

"It's very scary when you can be two dimensional and not one dimensional," Singletary said. "It keeps the defense on their toes, and what more can you ask for?"

Stroud expanded upon that, and is hopeful the ground game can continue to be effective.

"It opens up a lot," Stroud said. "Being able to do both is definitely helpful, and our [offensive line] has bought into the scheme and everything that we're doing. It's a process. It's all working together for the benefit of [our team], and we've got to keep it going."

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was encouraged by what he saw on the ground.

"I think we played probably our best game as a unit just being in sync as far as combinations go, being able to run off the ball the way we want to run off the ball," Slowik said. "Being able to stay on schedule like that is really powerful for what we want to do on offense on first and second down."