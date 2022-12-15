Tytus Howard never attended NFL games growing up, now gives opportunity to local kids | Daily Brew

As a kid, Tytus Howard never attended an NFL game.
He also never attended one in high school or college. In fact, the first time Howard ever saw a professional football game in person was his NFL debut when the Houston Texans played the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 season opener.
"My first time going to NFL game was when I played an NFL game," Howard said. "I never went to NFL game before that. I went to a lot of college games. You know, I'm from Bama. We don't have an NFL team. I always want to go to a Falcons game when I was growing up, but I was never able to. So my first time going to NFL games when I played in one."
On Sunday, Howard and the Texans will be sponsoring various local nonprofit organizations as part of the Community Huddle program. The Texans Community Huddle Program gives people who may not otherwise have the chance to attend an NFL game the opportunity to have a unique and special gameday experience.
Howard is sponsoring the Houston Texans YMCA as part of this year's Huddle campaign.
"It's something that when I was growing up as a kid, I didn't have a chance to be a part of something like that, but I came from an underprivileged community," Howard said. "For me to be able to give back to those kids at the YMCA, it was something that I knew I wanted to do when I got into the NFL. So, the Texans helped me out with setting it up. And, you know, it's been good every year I've been doing it."
Sponsored by Texans players and executives, the recipients receive tickets, food vouchers and parking passes to all of Texans home games each season. They also receive a Community Huddle t-shirt with their sponsor's image on the back.
On Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Community Huddle Program members will serve as flag holders pregame.
Here is a list of Houston Texans participating in the 2022 Community Huddle Program.
2022 Houston Texans Community Huddle Program
|Houston Texans Sponsor
|Organization
|DL Maliek Collins
|CoolxDad
|WR Brandin Cooks
|Star of Hope
|OL Tytus Howard
|Houston Texans YMCA
|DL Jerry Hughes
|Pro-Vision, Inc.
|WR Chris Moore
|USO
|DL Derek Rivers
|Mission of Yahweh
|LS Jon Weeks
|Child Advocates
|General Manager Nick Caserio
|Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star
|Head Coach Lovie Smith
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston
|President Greg Grissom
|Houston ISD
The Texans will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.
The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.
Grant recipients were celebrated at a reception at NRG Stadium with Texans President Greg Grissom, Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, DL Maliek Collins, DL Rasheem Green, WR Chris Moore, DL Dayo Odeleye, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Texans Legends.