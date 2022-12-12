Week 14 vs. Cowboys | Harris Hits

Dec 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

My heart is still not doing well after those three plus hours of football at AT&T Stadium. In a season that hasn't been successful, wins so tough to come by, yet, YET there the Texans were in a dogfight, shoot, LEADING that dogfight, against THAT team…DAMMIT! The Texans sat six inches away from taking a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter with the clock nearing four minutes remaining. Yet, when the clock hit all zeroes, the Cowboys won 27-23.

DAMMIT…again!

Here are my Harris Hits from what was an incredible football game and one heck of an effort by our Texans.

All teams have injuries and issues in week 14 of a football season, but the Texans were down their top two WRs, their top two CBs against a 9-3 football team in their own building and swapped haymakers all day long. Dudes stepped up in a MAJOR WAY.

DB Jalen Pitre played the best game of his career and we've thought that since his performance at Miami. He dropped the hammer on receivers. He filled in the run game. He patrolled the middle of the field. Good gosh, thinking back on the game, he was so incredibly good. The way that he closed on the ball no matter where it was on the field was impressive. He missed a tackle early in the game on a Zeke Elliott run, but after that, he went to another zone like he had at Miami and against Cleveland. He broke up a pass to Noah Brown down in the Texans low red zone. I mean, he seemed to come out of nowhere to make that play. He dropped the hammer on WR James Washington to dislodge the ball on a throw from Dak Prescott. He was just outstandingly excellent.

Marc Vandermeer and I interviewed DL Maliek Collins last week and he was awesome on the mic as per usual in his subtle, funny way. But, we asked him about going to Dallas to face his former team. He downplayed the matchup, but on the field, it showed that this one meant a great deal to him. Early in the game, Collins just dominated the Cowboys on wide-zone plays. He finished with one tackle for a loss but it felt like it should've been two or three, honestly. He was so difficult to block throughout the day for the Cowboys and since his re-arrival after the injury in Las Vegas, the Texans run defense has improved slowly but surely.

Without Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks in the lineup, naturally, there were questions about the Texans receiving corps heading into this matchup. But, Chris Moore stepped into the void and delivered a career performance. He finished with ten catches for 124 yards, both career highs. He told me after the game that he accepted, and relished, the opportunity to step into the so-called WR1 role. He was targeted eleven times and caught ten of those passes, the only one that he didn't was an excellent play by Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph. Y'all know how much I've been a fan of Chris Moore for a long while but today was the best I've seen him play. He was THE bonafide weapon for this team throughout the day. Lest I forget, what receiver in the league had double digit catches, downed a punt at the one and had one of the best form tackles in the open field on a punt return on Sunday?

One.

Chris. Moore.

I've been on the sideline since 2014 and I've seen some QB roulette during games over the last nine years but nothing quite like we saw on Sunday. Jeff Driskel was brought up from the practice squad and entered the game on the second series of the game after Blake Cashman recovered a KaVontae Turpin fumble on a punt return. Driskel and RB Dameon Pierce alternated carries, with a Moore reception mixed in, until Pierce rammed it home to tie the game at seven. A few series later, Driskel rolled out to the right side of the formation and threw one deep to WR Amari Rodgers at the goal line. The former Clemson star leapt in the air and snatched the ball over the head of S Donovan Wilson for a touchdown to take a 17-14 lead. Driskel ran it seven times for 36 yards and was four of six for 38 yards and a touchdown through the air. In the end, Driskel and Davis Mills each played 32 snaps on the day. It's rare for an Uber-like sharing situation to work at QB, but it certainly did.

It was fantastic to see Rodgers making plays repeatedly in this game. He had four catches and three of them truly stand out in my mind. The touchdown catch is obviously one of those. But, he had a second down crossing route that he caught and sprinted up field for a key first down. Then, later in the game on a key third and six to start the fourth quarter, he had what I thought was as great a catch as I saw yesterday. Rodgers circled up into a zone between two Cowboys. QB Davis Mills spied him and threw low and away from the closest defender - great throw, actually. Rodgers went down and snatched the ball with two hands, never letting the ball get into his body for eight yards and a first down with the Texans ahead 20-17.

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo was so good in the fourth quarter that he forced the Cowboys to take out one OT and put another in the game. On first down late in the fourth quarter, Okoronkwo beat RT Josh Ball on an inside move then swiped to get clean to Dak Prescott. He hit the Cowboys QB before Prescott could deliver the ball. The Cowboys recovered the fumble but it was a loss of ten yards. On the next play, Ogbo darted inside then flew around the edge, getting his hand on Prescott's throwing hand. The ball fluttered into the hands of Tremon Smith, his second interception of the day. During the final Cowboys series, the Cowboys took Ball out and put 40-year old Jason Peters over at right tackle to help out on Ogbo. That's how good he was on the day.

Speaking of Tremon Smith, there haven't been many Texans games I've seen with a player having multiple interceptions. Jalen Pitre had one of those earlier this season. Johnathan Joseph had a couple of them that I remember. But, Smith wouldn't have been on the field if Steven Nelson hadn't injured his ankle in the second quarter. Following a Texans punt early in the second quarter, I was on the far end of the field so as I moved down to the other side of the field, I could see that Tremon was on the field. That immediately led me to look for Nelson and whether he was injured or getting a rest. As I made my way down the sideline, I saw a Dak Prescott pass pop up in the air. Then, Tremon reached out and snatched that throw and flew up the sidelines for 26 yards. Rodgers' TD catch came two plays later for a 17-14 lead.

Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons had no sacks, no TFL, no QB hits and was quiet for much of the afternoon. He's the DPOY in the NFL and for good reason but the Texans OL slowed him down extensively. Now, Parsons pointed out how the Texans used the quick game often and got rid of the football quickly, but they did drop to throw it 27 times. In totality, the OL gave up just one QB hit and no sacks. What a difference that made for this offense!

K Kai'mi Fairbairn was three for three on his field goals. The last two were 53- and 54-yard field goals. BOMBS! The second one came on the last play of the half after a five play, 43-yard drive in just forty seconds after the Cowboys kicked a field goal with forty seconds left in the half.

LB Christian Kirksey had one of his better games, in my opinion. He came OH SO close to another pick, hitting the turbo boosters to leap up in the way of a pass headed down the seam. Although he didn't come down with that one, he finished with ten tackles and was all over the field.

DT Taylor Stallworth fit in as if he's been in Houston all season long. He's stout at the point of attack and he got off blocks violently, involving himself in the run defense throughout the game. He finished with four tackles and a TFL. He needs to be involved even more on this defense over the last four games of the season because it can just get better and better. I love what Stallworth brings to it.

DB Desmond King II continues to have a fantastic season. It was his tackle for a loss that kept the Cowboys out of the end zone on the Texans goal line stand. He finished with two TFL and seven overall tackles. He's just playing exceptionally well out on the perimeter in both facets.

Fellow DB M.J Stewart made a HUGE play on Tremon Smith's first interception. He was in zone, playing curl to flat underneath coverage. A route took him inside for a split second, then he passed that route on to the linebackers and saw Cowboys WR Noah Brown running a slant route in his vicinity. He then transitioned into that throwing lane and got a finger, maybe two, on the pass that Brown then tipped into the waiting hands of Tremon Smith.

How about these comparisons? The Texans had five QB hits to the Cowboys one. The Texans had one sack to the Cowboys' none. The Texans had four TFL and the Cowboys did have the same. The Texans had three turnovers that led to 14 points. The Cowboys picked up a fumble and a pick on the last play of the game. It's just a shame that the Texans played exceptionally well in that building, but couldn't finish the game with a W.

Six inches. That's all that separated the Texans from taking a 30-20 lead with just over four minutes left in the game. But, it didn't happen and that made the last 18 hours so frustrating. But, gotta flush it and get ready for some guy named Mahomes. See ya then, everyone!

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs here.

📸 Game Photos | Texans at Cowboys, Week 14

Browse photos from the Texans, Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

MW1_0781-1
1 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_2516_1
2 / 110
MW1_0841
3 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2536
4 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2746
5 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_2488_4
6 / 110
ZT2_2491_2
7 / 110
ZT2_2523_1
8 / 110
MW1_0888
9 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_0767
10 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2956
11 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2812
12 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2796
13 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2893
14 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_2827_1
15 / 110
MW3_2894
16 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_0806-1
17 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2872
18 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2854
19 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2922-1
20 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2927
21 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MMK_3027
22 / 110
MMK_3518
23 / 110
MMK_3360
24 / 110
MMK_3264
25 / 110
MW3_2858
26 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_2956
27 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MMK_3706
28 / 110
MMK_3090
29 / 110
MMK_3097
30 / 110
MMK_3096
31 / 110
MMK_3244
32 / 110
MMK_3359
33 / 110
MMK_3088
34 / 110
ZT2_3108_2
35 / 110
MMK_3027
36 / 110
_TR_0335_1
37 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_3273
38 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3240_3
39 / 110
ZT2_3494_1
40 / 110
MW3_3231-1
41 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3435_1
42 / 110
ZT2_3420_1
43 / 110
ZT2_3035_3
44 / 110
ZT2_3173_8
45 / 110
ZT2_2722
46 / 110
MW3_3392
47 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_TR_0491
48 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_3435_1
49 / 110
ZT2_3420_1
50 / 110
_TR_0593
51 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_3354
52 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_3398
53 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_2697_2
54 / 110
MW3_3369
55 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_3598
56 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3712_1
57 / 110
ZT2_3867_2
58 / 110
_TR_0482
59 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_3458
60 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_3835_1
61 / 110
ZT2_3865_2
62 / 110
ZT2_4009_1
63 / 110
ZT2_3873_3
64 / 110
ZT2_3900_3
65 / 110
ZT2_4605_2
66 / 110
ZT2_4333_2
67 / 110
ZT2_4431
68 / 110
ZT2_4389_2
69 / 110
ZT2_2935_1
70 / 110
ZT2_4432_1
71 / 110
MW3_3849
72 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4313_2
73 / 110
ZT2_4505
74 / 110
ZT2_4499_4
75 / 110
ZT2_4508_4
76 / 110
MW3_4059
77 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4669_1
78 / 110
MW3_3908
79 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4527_2
80 / 110
ZT2_4550_4
81 / 110
ZT2_4651_1
82 / 110
ZT2_4923_2
83 / 110
MW3_4195
84 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4605_2
85 / 110
MW3_4059
86 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4651_1
87 / 110
ZT2_4669_1
88 / 110
ZT2_4670
89 / 110
ZT2_4821_3
90 / 110
MW3_4132
91 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4232
92 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4106
93 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_4757_1
94 / 110
ZT2_4847_2
95 / 110
MW3_4656
96 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5019_1
97 / 110
MW3_4400-1
98 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_4415
99 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW2_9090
100 / 110
MARIA_LYSAKER/MARIA_LYSAKER_2022
MW2_9095
101 / 110
MARIA_LYSAKER/MARIA_LYSAKER_2022
ZT2_5018_1
102 / 110
MW3_4590
103 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_1046
104 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_1040
105 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_5157_1
106 / 110
_TR_0868
107 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_0806
108 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_1269
109 / 110
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_4760
110 / 110
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chris Moore "Outstanding" against Dallas Cowboys

WR Chris Moore notched career highs in catches and yards in Sunday's loss at Dallas. But he wasn't just impactful on offense.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

news

Texans defense needed "nail in the coffin" vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston's defense came up with a slew of big plays at Dallas, but they said they needed to make a few more to pull out a win.

news

Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer breaks down Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Texans go unconventional, use 2-Quarterback offense vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston used both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel extensively at quarterback in the loss at Dallas.

news

Week 14 Travel Update | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans OL Justin McCray (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Dallas and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

news

Jalen Pitre joins DeMeco Ryans in rare rookie company

DB Jalen Pitre turned in a 16-tackle performance on Sunday, and also picked off a pass against the Cleveland Browns.

news

The law of thirds | Booth Bites

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his thoughts from the radio booth after the Texans fell on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Defense doesn't allow a TD in Texans loss to Browns

The Texans defense came up with a pair of takeaways and kept the Browns out of the end zone on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

news

Texans vs. Browns | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Advertising