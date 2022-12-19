Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Harris Hits

Dec 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hours after seeing Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon scamper into the end zone with the game winning touchdown in overtime, I was still trying to gather all of my emotions and thoughts. That was one heck of a football game and just once I'd like to see the good guys come home with a win in a game of that nature. This year alone, the Texans…

Had a 17-point lead v. Colts, finished in a tie.

Led Broncos 9-6 starting the fourth

Tied with Bears starting the fourth

Trailed the Chargers by three with 8:30 in fourth

Trailed the Raiders by four with 11 minutes left in fourth

Trailed the Eagles by four starting the fourth

Trailed the Browns by six starting the fourth

Led the Cowboys by six starting the fourth

Led the Chiefs by five starting the fourth

…and finished with nine gut punch losses and one tie against the hated Colts. This one against the Chiefs, though, might have been the toughest one to take, given the opponent, the Texans' injury situation and the gut punch residue from the loss to the Cowboys one week prior. Regardless, here are my Harris Hits from the 30-24 OT loss to the Chiefs.

I know the Texans came out on the wrong end of the ledger but I love how this team has competed, especially in the last two weeks. Against Dallas, both starting WR were out, then the Texans lost DB Steven Nelson, G Kenyon Green and RB Dameon Pierce during that game. In this matchup, the Texans lost both starting corners, both starting WR, star RB, starting LG and an interior DL who starred in his first action as a Texan. Yet, YET, this squad battled its guts out on Sunday afternoon. It made a physical statement throughout the contest and that's what kept them in this game. The defense turned over the Chiefs twice on rock hard hits. The offense capitalized on those two takeaways with two touchdowns. The defense had a tremendous stop in overtime to force the Chiefs to punt after their opening possession. It was an effort that deserved a win, no doubt, and that's probably why it stings as much as it does hours after McKinnon sprinted into the end zone with the game winning touchdown. Honestly, I'm still upset, but not with the effort these Texans put forth against a Super Bowl contending squad.

The Texans tight ends had another game of scoring the only receiving touchdowns. Rookie Teagan Quitoriano ran a brilliant route to get open in the red zone near the end of the first quarter for his touchdown. It was a play that the Chiefs ran against the Texans way back in 2015 with Travis Kelce. Later in the game, Jordan Akins made one heck of a play to score a touchdown on a key third down play. The Texans trailed Kansas City by two 16-14 but Akins snagged a Davis Mills pass and fought into the end zone to take the lead at the end of the third quarter.

I'll say this for the Texans, they physically put opponents through the ringer. Chiefs ball carriers and QB Patrick Mahomes flew home beat up a bit more than they expected. Mahomes took a couple of really hard hits during the game, including one in which Maliek Collins treated him like a throw rug after Mahomes dropped a shotgun snap.

DB Jalen Pitre was called for a penalty for making contact with Juju Smith-Schuster in the first half and Pitre absolutely put a charge into the Chiefs' pass catcher. That hit, though, seemed to have an impact on the Texans defense as they truly amped up the physical nature of the game from that point forward.

After that Pitre hit, DL Mario Addison blasted rookie RB Isiah Pacheco on an inside run play which popped the ball out. Desmond King II picked up the ball for the Texans and QB Davis Mills made it pay off with a scramble TD a few plays later.

If those two hits weren't the hardest hits of the day, the hardest hit may have belonged to DB Tremon Smith. Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster out in the right flat and Smith was Johnny on the spot. As soon as he made impact, he lodged the ball loose and as Smith-Schuster hit the ground, it squirted completely loose. Texans rookie LB Jake Hansen recovered the ball, which was eventually given to the Texans after replay review. Smith rocked Smith-Schuster with all he had.

Texans LB Christian Harris has taken his game to a different level each and every week since coming back from a hamstring injury. The first two or three games it seemed he was shaking off the rust from a long layoff, but today was an indication that the rust is ALL gone. He was all over the field, finishing with 14 tackles and three tackles for a loss. His speed is so evident and it allows him to make impact plays behind the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

The Texans finished with two sacks of Patrick Mahomes but because Mahomes dropped a shotgun snap, Maliek Collins was robbed of what should have been a third sack. He beat the Chiefs right side of the formation and snatched Mahomes, sending him hard into the turf for the tackle for a loss. Should've been a sack but rules say no. I say rules/schmules, I'm giving Maliek a pseudo sack.

On the flip side, the Texans had to reconfigure the offensive line with starting LG Kenyon Green sitting out due to an ankle injury. They moved Tytus Howard into left guard and the Texans gave up no "REAL" sacks for the third week in a row. Chiefs DL Frank Clark was credited with a sack when QB Jeff Driskel ran out of bounds four yards behind the line of scrimmage as he tried to find a receiver and couldn't. That was it. That was the only sack and it wasn't even a sack.

The Chiefs outgained the Texans by nearly 300 yards, but the Texans actually got into the red zone four times compared to the Chiefs three times. I'm not sure how that all computes, honestly, because this was a weird game from that perspective. Mahomes threw 41 times and completed 36 of those, including 20 in a row to finish the game. Yet, the Texans had the ball, needing to just kick one field goal to win in overtime.

QB Davis Mills scored the first rushing TD of his career in the second quarter. Following a Mario Addison forced fumble/Desmond King II fumble recovery, Mills dropped to throw and found no one open. When he darted outside of the Chiefs contain rushers, there was NO ONE anywhere near him out to his left. So, he took off for the end zone and made it for a 17-yard touchdown run, the Texans 2nd longest TD run of the season. Only Dameon Pierce's 75-yard touchdown run against the Chargers was longer than Mills rushing TD.

I don't know where this loss to Kansas City ranks in the Gut Punch annals, but the last five years have produced way too many against really good teams

2017 - @ New England - Brady'd late in the game

2017 - @ Seattle - Russell Wilson late TD pass in a BRILLIANT football game

2018 - @ Philadelphia - Foles, ugh, late after Texans comeback

2019 - @ New Orleans - Wil Lutz from 58-yards on MNF FTW.

2020 - @ Tennessee OT - 43-37, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry.

2020 - Indianapolis - botched snap from the three yard line

2020 - @ Indianapolis - fumbled at the two down seven

2020 - Tennessee - doinked FG at the buzzer beat Texans

2021 - New England - the botched punt? That started a huge Pats comeback.

2022 - See above…all of them.

I didn't even mention the playoff loss to Kansas City, affectionately known as just 24-0. At some point, it's going to turn around and the Texans will win these games, leaving these games in the rearview forever. But, until that happens, it feels like a loss of this magnitude is just another log on the fire.

Alright, I can't stomach too much more and your author is a bit weary from the day's proceedings.

📸 Game Photos | Texans vs. Chiefs, Week 15

Browse photos from the Texans, Chiefs Week 15 matchup.

ZT1_3530_4
1 / 149
MW1_3976
2 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4106
3 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_MK15631
4 / 149
Mike Welsch
ZT1_3012_1
5 / 149
MW1_4062
6 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_3105
7 / 149
ZT1_3125_1
8 / 149
ZT1_3157_4
9 / 149
ZT1_3181
10 / 149
ZT1_3062_1
11 / 149
ZT1_3160_1
12 / 149
ZT1_3174_2
13 / 149
_MK15666
14 / 149
Mike Welsch
ZT1_3301_3
15 / 149
ZT1_3296_1
16 / 149
ZT1_3462_1
17 / 149
ZT1_3357_2
18 / 149
MMK_3506
19 / 149
Andy Bao
MMK_3525
20 / 149
Andy Bao
MMK_3510
21 / 149
Andy Bao
MMK_3536
22 / 149
Andy Bao
MMK_3534
23 / 149
Andy Bao
MW1_4238
24 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_TR_0671
25 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_3539_2
26 / 149
ZT1_3510_2
27 / 149
MW1_4237
28 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_3534_1
29 / 149
TK209599
30 / 149
TK208620
31 / 149
TK209500
32 / 149
ZT1_3517_1
33 / 149
ZT1_3553_3
34 / 149
ZT1_3551_1
35 / 149
ZT1_3527_2
36 / 149
ZT1_3530_4
37 / 149
MW1_4238
38 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
_TR_0731
39 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW1_4237
40 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TK209599
41 / 149
TK209500
42 / 149
ZT1_3517_1
43 / 149
ZT1_3553_3
44 / 149
TK208620
45 / 149
_TR_0671
46 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW1_4418
47 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_3739_3
48 / 149
CS4_0052
49 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_0013
50 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_0030
51 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_3808
52 / 149
CS4_0033
53 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_3764_2
54 / 149
ZT1_3670_3
55 / 149
ZT1_3768_1
56 / 149
_MK25667
57 / 149
Mike Welsch
_MK25653
58 / 149
Mike Welsch
_MK25670
59 / 149
Mike Welsch
CZ100793
60 / 149
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ100792
61 / 149
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CZ100795
62 / 149
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
CS1_2462
63 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_3919_5
64 / 149
MMK_3549
65 / 149
Andy Bao
ZT1_4187_2
66 / 149
MMK_3540
67 / 149
Andy Bao
ZT1_4014_4
68 / 149
ZT1_3883_4
69 / 149
ZT1_3915_5
70 / 149
ZT1_3993_5
71 / 149
ZT1_3550_1
72 / 149
ZT1_3536_3
73 / 149
ZT1_4218_3
74 / 149
ZT1_4089_3
75 / 149
CS1_2397
76 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_4265_7
77 / 149
CS1_2414
78 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2401
79 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_2405
80 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1277
81 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1296
82 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
_TR_0852_1
83 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_0831
84 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_4814_2
85 / 149
ZT1_4784_4
86 / 149
ZT1_4849_2
87 / 149
ZT1_4819_2
88 / 149
ZT1_4819_1
89 / 149
CS4_1535
90 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_4829
91 / 149
MW1_4680
92 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_1390
93 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1345
94 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1541
95 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1351
96 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1614
97 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
TK200492
98 / 149
TK200892
99 / 149
TK200938
100 / 149
ZT1_4921_4
101 / 149
ZT1_4958_2
102 / 149
CS4_1296
103 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
TK200462
104 / 149
TK200644
105 / 149
TK200213
106 / 149
TK200694
107 / 149
TK200845
108 / 149
TK200454
109 / 149
TK200022
110 / 149
AB102163
111 / 149
TK200071
112 / 149
MW1_4766
113 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
TK209975
114 / 149
TK200144
115 / 149
TK209909
116 / 149
CS4_1623
117 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1798
118 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
_MK15712
119 / 149
Mike Welsch
_MK15755
120 / 149
Mike Welsch
MW1_4909-1
121 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_4933
122 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_1804
123 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS4_1940
124 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_5724_2
125 / 149
MW3_0424
126 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW3_0425
127 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_5730
128 / 149
_MK15712
129 / 149
Mike Welsch
_MK15755
130 / 149
Mike Welsch
CS4_2051
131 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
_TR_1335
132 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_1413
133 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_TR_1387
134 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_5735_1
135 / 149
ZT1_5752
136 / 149
CS1_9812
137 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9821
138 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_9793
139 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
_TR_1411
140 / 149
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MW3_0536
141 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MW1_5167
142 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_5860_4
143 / 149
ZT1_5968_1
144 / 149
ZT1_5879
145 / 149
MW1_4933 (1)
146 / 149
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
CS4_2135
147 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
ZT1_5964_2
148 / 149
CS4_2033
149 / 149
CASSIE STRICKER
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Breaking down the key plays | Chiefs at Texans

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Chiefs-Texans Week 15 matchup.

news

Upset bid falls short | Booth Bites

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his thoughts on the Texans overtime defeat to the Chiefs.

news

Royce Freeman "stayed ready," led Texans in rushing in 2022 debut

RB Royce Freeman averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the Texans loss Sunday to the Chiefs. But it was an impressive effort, because he'd spent the first 13 games of 2022 on the practice squad.

news

5 Things to Watch | Texans vs. Chiefs

Here are five things to watch when the Texans host Kansas City on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

news

What are the Chiefs saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Kansas City coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 15 matchup.

news

Week 15 vs the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup by the numbers.

news

Chris Moore "outstanding" against Dallas Cowboys

WR Chris Moore notched career highs in catches and yards in Sunday's loss at Dallas. But he wasn't just impactful on offense.

news

Week 14 vs. Cowboys | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

news

Texans defense needed "nail in the coffin" vs. Dallas Cowboys

Houston's defense came up with a slew of big plays at Dallas, but they said they needed to make a few more to pull out a win.

news

Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer breaks down Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertising