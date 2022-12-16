Week In Review | Open roof, Mahomes back in Texas, two-pick Tre

The Texans' nominee for the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was surprised the other day by the head coach at Uvalde High School, Wade Miller, handing him a WPMOY jersey. Uvalde, of course, is the Texas town where Robb Elementary School students and teachers were murdered in a mass shooting last spring. The Texans' head athletic trainer, Roland Ramirez, is from Uvalde, and Kirksey was part of a team delegation that traveled there earlier this year to support the town and to visit with the high school football team. The Texans arranged for new uniforms and equipment for the football team just before the start of their season. Asked what his message was when he spoke to the team, Kirksey said: "My message was, You are the heroes. Football is big in this town, and people are looking for something that could bring people together. Let football be your sanctuary. There can be joy that comes out of playing football. Take a break from reality and chase what you want to be." The Texans gave Miller and team captain Justyn Rendon each two tickets to the Super Bowl last week too. "The experience with the people in Uvalde will last me a lifetime," Kirksey said.