Week In Review | Open roof, Mahomes back in Texas, two-pick Tre

Dec 16, 2022 at 01:21 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. If weather permits, the roof will be open too!

This is kind of big deal since the roof at NRG Stadium is usually closed. However, the roof was open last season for the Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Texans all-time record when the roof is open is 25-26.

Mahomes at home?

After six seasons, QB Patrick Mahomes will finally make his NFL debut in the state of Texas. In his two regular season meetings and one playoff game against Houston, the NFL's passing leader has only played the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in KC.

"I have a couple extra people coming," Mahomes said via Chiefs.com. "It's the first time I'm playing in the state of Texas. I went to the Cowboys stadium my first year when we played down there and didn't get to play. But to get down to Houston, it's like a three-hour, three-and-a-half hour trip from Tyler, Texas so I'm sure there will be more people than I even know that are coming down to watch the game but it will be cool to see some people and they'll get to see me play in my home state for sure."

The 2017 first-round draft pick did play at NRG Stadium for the 2015 Texas Bowl between Texas Tech and LSU. Tech lost 56-27, but Mahomes threw for 370 yards, four touchdown passes and one interception.

From KC BBQ to Houston BBQ

Coming off the bench for Steven Nelson after his injury, Tremon Smith picked up his first career interception last week against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

And then a second one.

This week, Smith faces the team that drafted him. The Chiefs selected the DB and return specialist in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith appeared in 15 games for Kansas City between 2018 and 2019.

Dak after the game

Last week against the Cowboys, the Texans nearly pulled off an upset with the help of two quarterbacks, three takeaways and career-best 124 yarsd receiving by WR Chris Moore.

"That team's got one win but they played their ass off and they play hard," Dak Prescott told FOX sideline reporter Laura Okmin after the game.

Back-to-back Peter King shoutouts

In last week's "Football Morning in America" column, Peter King wrote about rookie DB Jalen Pitre and the season he's been having.

This week, another Houston Texan made the column when King named LB Christian Kirksey his Jason Jenkins award winner, named after the former Dolphins VP who died earlier this season.

Here's what King wrote:

The Texans' nominee for the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was surprised the other day by the head coach at Uvalde High School, Wade Miller, handing him a WPMOY jersey. Uvalde, of course, is the Texas town where Robb Elementary School students and teachers were murdered in a mass shooting last spring. The Texans' head athletic trainer, Roland Ramirez, is from Uvalde, and Kirksey was part of a team delegation that traveled there earlier this year to support the town and to visit with the high school football team. The Texans arranged for new uniforms and equipment for the football team just before the start of their season. Asked what his message was when he spoke to the team, Kirksey said: "My message was, You are the heroes. Football is big in this town, and people are looking for something that could bring people together. Let football be your sanctuary. There can be joy that comes out of playing football. Take a break from reality and chase what you want to be." The Texans gave Miller and team captain Justyn Rendon each two tickets to the Super Bowl last week too. "The experience with the people in Uvalde will last me a lifetime," Kirksey said.

From Peter King to King Tunsil

Since we're talking about repeat performances, how about another week of Laremy Tunsil facing a top pass rusher, in Cowboys Micah Parsons.

Brian Baldinger, who does fantastic play breakdowns, had this to say about Tunsil's game at Dallas:

Angry Runs runner-up…again

Seeing Dameon Pierce get runner up for angry runs for a second time this season is enough to make anyone angry, so I'll leave his here.

The Texans will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs here.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 18th at 12 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Three takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three takeaways from Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference after Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Texans-Cowboys Week 14 matchup.

news

Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer breaks down Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Jeff Driskel throws TD pass against Cowboys

The Houston Texans made a quarterback change to Davis Mills this week, but Jeff Driskel also played a major role in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Week in Review | Houston vs. Dallas, players getting shoutouts, Alief roots

Deepi Sidhu looks back on the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys rivalry, plus recaps a week of player accomplishments both on and off the field.

news

Dallas Cowboys | Know your foe

Houston Texans sideline analyst John Harris breaks down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

news

Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

John Harris has the numbers behind the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Davis Mills gains fresh perspective off bench for Cowboys | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills will return to his starting role with a fresh perspective when he takes the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

The latest on DL Jonathan Greenard's return | Daily Brew

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard thought his season was over, but he could be back in the starting lineup soon.

Advertising