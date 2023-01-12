Texans interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for head coach

The Houston Texans interviewed the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson for the head coaching position on January 12, 2023.
Career History
Detroit Lions (2019-Present)
- Offensive Coordinator (2022-Present)
- Tight Ends (2020-21)
- Offensive Quality Control (2019)
Miami Dolphins (2012-18)
- Wide Receivers (2018)
- Assistant Wide Receivers (2016-17)
- Tight Ends (2015)
- Assistant Quarterbacks (2013-15)
- Offensive Assistant (2012)
Boston College (2009-11)
- Tight Ends (2011)
- Graduate Assistant (2009-10)