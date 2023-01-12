Texans interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for head coach

Jan 12, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans interviewed the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson for the head coaching position on January 12, 2023.

Career History

Detroit Lions (2019-Present)

  • Offensive Coordinator (2022-Present)
  • Tight Ends (2020-21)
  • Offensive Quality Control (2019)

Miami Dolphins (2012-18)

  • Wide Receivers (2018)
  • Assistant Wide Receivers (2016-17)
  • Tight Ends (2015)
  • Assistant Quarterbacks (2013-15)
  • Offensive Assistant (2012)

Boston College (2009-11)

  • Tight Ends (2011)
  • Graduate Assistant (2009-10)

