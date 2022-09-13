Houston Texans | HoustonTexans.com
Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew
Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."
Empate con Colts | Puntos Extra
Después del empate con Indianapolis, y Drew Dougherty analizaron el Partido.
Análisis del Empate | En la Jugada
Enrique Vasquez y Gustavo Rangel discutieron el primer Partido de la temporada, y analizaron el próximo juego con Denver.
📸 Fans | Texans vs. Colts
Texans fans kicked off the season at NRG Stadium to see the Texans take on the Colts. Check out the best photos presented by Ricos.
📸 Pregame Pics | Texans vs. Colts, Week 1
Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up at NRG Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 1 Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.