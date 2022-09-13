Houston Texans | HoustonTexans.com

Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."
Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew

Después del empate con Indianapolis, y Drew Dougherty analizaron el Partido.
Empate con Colts | Puntos Extra

Enrique Vasquez y Gustavo Rangel discutieron el primer Partido de la temporada, y analizaron el próximo juego con Denver.
Análisis del Empate | En la Jugada

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith joins Marc Vandermeer and John Harris to discuss the Week 1 tie with the Colts. Plus, hear from O.J. Howard, Jonathan Greenard and more.
Week 1 tie | Coach's Show

Houston Texans Transactions (9-13-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

OL Justin Britt | Press Conference (9-13-2022)

DB Steve Nelson | Press Conference (9-13-2022)

Sep 13, 2022

Sep 13, 2022

Sep 12, 2022

Sep 12, 2022

Sep 12, 2022

Sep 12, 2022

Browse photos from the Texans, Colts Week 1 matchup.
📸 Game Photos | Texans vs. Colts, Week 1

Texans fans kicked off the season at NRG Stadium to see the Texans take on the Colts. Check out the best photos presented by Ricos.
📸 Fans | Texans vs. Colts

Check out some photos of the Houston Texans warming up at NRG Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 1 Pregame Pics presented by Gatorade.
📸 Pregame Pics | Texans vs. Colts, Week 1

The Texans arrived in style at NRG Stadium for the 2022 Season kickoff. Check out the best arrival photos presented by Reliant.
📸 | Texans arrive for Week 1 vs. Colts

