Best Dressed at the 2022 Charity Golf Classic 🔥
Check out the best dressed players at the 2022 Charity Golf Classic presented by your local Houston area BMW Centers benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.
All the gear a Texans rookie gets for Rookie Minicamp
Check out all the gear a Texans Rookie gets ahead of Rookie Minicamp.
Huddle Against Hunger Scavenger Hunt at Kroger
Students from J. Ruth Smith Elementary came out to Kroger for a scavenger hunt around the store and to learn about healthy choices when it comes to food. We partner with the Houston Food Bank and Kroger on the Huddle Against Hunger curriculum filled with fun activities, recipes and more to teach kids empathy and understanding around hunger.
Mother's Day Surprise with the Boys and Girls Club
Members of the Boys & Girls Club wrote about what their mom means to them and four of the moms were invited to Kroger for a Mother's Day reception presented by Coca-Cola. Each mother received their kid's framed drawing and a gift certificate to Kroger from Tremon Smith.
📸 | Rookie Minicamp: Day 1
Check out some photos from the first day of Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp.
📸 | 2022 HTC Tryouts: Round 3
The 2022 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Tryouts presented by Texans Fit were underway on Saturday, May 7 during Round #3 as HTC hopefuls gave it their all for a spot on the team. Take a look at the day in photos! The final team will be announced the week of Monday, May 23.
📸 | 2022 Houston Texans Teen Club Graduation
The Houston Texans and Chevron hosted a party to celebrate the Houston Texans Teen Club members graduating from high school. Texans DB Terrence Brooks, LB Blake Cashman, WR Chris Moore, QB Jeff Driskel, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders helped hand out certificates to the grads and give out awards to the Houston Texans Teen Club members who dedicated the most time to the Chevron Market Pantry service program.
