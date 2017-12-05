Brian Cushing "trending toward" return to action

Brian Cushing will likely be back on the field for the Texans.

The inside linebacker was supsended for 10 games on September 13. He returned from suspension last Tuesday, but was not placed on the 53-man roster. Instead, he was a one-week roster exemption. Cushing traveled with the team to Nashville and worked out on the field before the game.

Now, according to head coach Bill O'Brien, it's looking like the veteran defender will play this Sunday against the 49ers.

"It's trending towards that," O'Brien said during a Monday press conference. "We'll kind of get back with him today and kind of see how last week went and then we'll go from there."

Cushing is the franchise's all-time leading tackler with 651, and won the 2009 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In 2011 he was the Texans team MVP. Last season in 13 games he finished with 65 tackles, two of which were for a loss.

If Cushing were to play, O'Brien described the ways in which he'd help the Texans.

"His leadership, number one," O'Brien said. "His knowledge of our defense. His experience playing in our defense. His toughness. All of those things could definitely help our defense."

Houston hosts San Francisco on Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.