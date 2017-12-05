Up Next
  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CST Texans Radio Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans NT DJ Reader from 6-7pm at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Fwy, 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston Fuddruckers will feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear!
  • Sat., Dec. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
  • Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
Brian Cushing "trending toward" return to action

Posted 1 hour ago

Drew Dougherty Texans TV Host

Bill O'Brien spoke a little more on Monday about Brian Cushing's future.

Brian Cushing will likely be back on the field for the Texans.

The inside linebacker was supsended for 10 games on September 13. He returned from suspension last Tuesday, but was not placed on the 53-man roster. Instead, he was a one-week roster exemption. Cushing traveled with the team to Nashville and worked out on the field before the game. 

Now, according to head coach Bill O'Brien, it's looking like the veteran defender will play this Sunday against the 49ers.

"It's trending towards that," O'Brien said during a Monday press conference. "We'll kind of get back with him today and kind of see how last week went and then we'll go from there."

Cushing is the franchise's all-time leading tackler with 651, and won the 2009 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In 2011 he was the Texans team MVP. Last season in 13 games he finished with 65 tackles, two of which were for a loss.

If Cushing were to play, O'Brien described the ways in which he'd help the Texans.

"His leadership, number one," O'Brien said. "His knowledge of our defense. His experience playing in our defense. His toughness. All of those things could definitely help our defense."

Houston hosts San Francisco on Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium. 

