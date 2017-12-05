Up Next
  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CST Texans Radio Players Show Live from Fuddruckers

    Join Texans NT DJ Reader from 6-7pm at Fuddruckers (3929 Southwest Fwy, 77027) for a live Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcast with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and special guests!

    Plus, all Houston Fuddruckers will feature a Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One Free Texans Burger and $15 beer buckets every Tuesday during the season for fans showing up in their Texans gear!
  • Sat., Dec. 09, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
  • Sat., Dec. 23, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST Pappas Pep Party

    Get hyped for Houston Texans gameday at Pappas Pep Party!

    Fans can enjoy appearances by TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders, along with chances to win tickets and Texans gear courtesy of Coca-Cola and Pappas.

    Pappas Pep Party 6-8pm:

    Pappas Burger at 5815 Westheimer Rd, Houston TX 77057
News

Stephen Anderson scores, has career day in loss

Posted 19 minutes ago

Drew Dougherty Texans TV Host

Tom Savage found Stephen Anderson for a 4-yard TD in the 2nd quarter.

Stephen Anderson had quite a day.

The second-year tight end caught five passes for 79 yards in Nashville, and one of those catches was the Texans' lone score in the loss to Tennessee.

While Anderson was happy to make some plays, he was disappointed it came with his teammate C.J. Fiedorowicz out because of concussion. 

"It's really unfortunate C.J. got hurt today," Anderson said. "But that's kind of how it's been all this season: next man up. But I just tried to go in there and make the most plays I could."

According to Anderson, his second quarter touchdown catch was "kind of street ball", as quarterback Tom Savage drilled one his way in the left side of the end zone.

"Tom was rolling out, and I ran my route and kind of came back towards the field, and Tom put it where I could catch it," Anderson said.

It was his first score of the season, and the second of his career. Anderson set career highs in catches and receiving yards, and explained how.

"Just being sound with the gameplan," Anderson said. "Being sound with the matchups, and knowing who can do what and just taking advantage of every opportunity."  

Head coach Bill O'Brien like what he saw from the Cal product.

"He came up big for us," O'Brien said. "Made a lot of tough catches for us. It's just too bad we couldn't find a way to win the game."

Later in the game, with the Texans facing a 4th-and-19 and 1:54 remaining in the game, Savage hit Anderson for a gain of 22 yards down to the Titans' 29-yard line. The Texans were down 17-13, and in position to take a late lead.

"We had a deep route and I was just trying to find the hole," Anderson said. "Tom just happened to roll out right and he threw a ball where only I can catch it. I just made a play for my team."

Anderson and the Texans will host the 49ers at home next Sunday.

