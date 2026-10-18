C.J. Stroud's Big Game Just One of Many Standout Performances For Texans in London

The Texans took their act to London, and QB C.J. Stroud made sure it played.

Stroud completed 24-of-34 passes (70.6%) for 312 yards, a season-high three touchdowns and a 116.3 passer rating as Houston beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 at Wembley Stadium. He found 10 different receivers, his second game this season with at least 10 players catching a pass, and capped the day by leading his eighth career game-winning drive.

Stroud's Franchise Record: 216 Passes Without an Interception

Stroud opened his first 31 throws of the afternoon without an interception, pushing his season-opening streak to 216 pass attempts with no picks. That's the longest streak to start a season in Texans franchise history.

It was also the second game of his career with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, and the first since Nov. 5, 2023 against Tampa Bay. Sunday marked his third 300-yard game of the season.

Stroud's Big Plays Lead the NFL

The explosive plays kept coming. Stroud added four completions of 20 or more yards, bringing his season total to 25, the most in the NFL. He has now hit at least one 20-yard completion in 20 consecutive games, tying Davis Mills for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history and tying for the fourth-longest active streak in the league.

He also joined rare company in London. Stroud is the first quarterback since Matthew Stafford (Oct. 19, 2025 vs. Jacksonville) to throw at least three touchdowns in a London game.

Jaylin Noel, Foster Moreau and the Texans Receiving Corps Deliver

WR Jaylin Noel had the best day of his career, hauling in four catches for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown to go with 174 all-purpose yards. On one drive alone, Noel ripped off a 36-yard kick return and a 50-yard catch for 86 all-purpose yards, the most by any player on a single drive this season. He has now caught a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

TE Foster Moreau scored twice, from six yards and one yard, for the first multi-touchdown game of his career and his 20th career receiving touchdown. He's the first Texans tight end since Jordan Akins (Jan. 3, 2023) with multiple touchdowns in a game, and the first tight end since Cole Kmet in 2024 to catch more than one touchdown in London.