Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2026)

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Dominic Bailey
|DT
|6-3
|292
|24
|R
|Tennesse
|Lewis Bond
|WR
|5-11
|190
|23
|R
|Boston College
|Brandon Codrington
|CB
|5-9
|185
|25
|3
|North Carolina Central
|Eli Cox
|C
|6-4
|309
|25
|1
|Kentucky
|Stephen Hall
|CB
|6-0
|202
|24
|R
|Missouri
|Louis Hansen
|TE
|6-5
|240
|24
|R
|Connecticut
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|6-0
|227
|25
|3
|Oregon
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|5-10
|195
|25
|1
|Noth Carolina
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|5-10
|185
|27
|2
|Louisville
|Josh Kelly
|WR
|6-1
|192
|25
|1
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Kingston
|T
|6-4
|308
|26
|3
|USC
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|6-0
|212
|26
|4
|Iowa
|James Neal III
|T
|6-6
|325
|23
|R
|Iowa State
|Derek Parish
|DE
|6-1
|241
|27
|1
|Houston
|Layne Pryor
|TE
|6-2
|250
|23
|1
|Northern Iowa
|Treyvhon Saunders
|WR
|5-9
|190
|22
|R
|Colgate
|Daniel Sobkowicz
|WR
|6-3
|205
|23
|R
|Illinois State
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|5-6
|176
|24
|3
|Kansas State
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|5-8
|203
|24
|R
|Oregon
|Owen Wright
|RB
|5-9
|217
|27
|3
|Monmouth
The Houston Texans have waived, injured the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|6-3
|250
|26
|1
|USC
|Kyonte Hamilton
|DT
|6-4
|304
|23
|2
|Rutgers
The Houston Texans have released the following players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|6-1
|202
|28
|6
|Virginia
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|6-2
|227
|28
|6
|Houston Christian
|Naquan Jones
|DT
|6-3
|313
|28
|6
|Michigan State
|Zay Jones
|WR
|6-2
|200
|31
|10
|East Carolina
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|6-3
|245
|26
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|George Odum
|S
|6-1
|202
|32
|9
|Central Arkansas
|Dominique Robinson
|DE
|6-5
|275
|28
|5
|Miami (Ohio)
|Brett Rypien
|QB
|6-2
|200
|30
|7
|Boise State
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|5-10
|194
|33
|11
|Oklahoma
|Justin Watson
|WR
|6-2
|215
|30
|9
|Pennsylvania
The Houston Texans have agreed to trade the following player to the San Francisco 49ers:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Jarrett Patterson
|C/G
|6-4
|310
|26
|4
|Notre Dame
The Houston Texans have agreed to terms to acquire the following player via trade from the Dallas Cowboys:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Nathan Thomas
|T
|6-5
|330
|25
|2
|Louisiana-Lafayette
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return) list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Tank Dell
|WR
|5-10
|165
|26
|4
|Houston
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|S
|6-2
|190
|28
|5
|Buffalo
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Ali Gaye
|DE
|6-6
|265
|27
|3
|LSU
The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|6-4
|227
|27
|8
|Tarleton State
|M.J. Stewart
|S
|5-11
|205
|30
|9
|North Carolina