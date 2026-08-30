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Houston Texans Transactions (8-30-2026)

Aug 30, 2026 at 06:01 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
53-Man Initial Cut 2026 16x9

The Houston Texans have waived the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Dominic BaileyDT6-329224RTennesse
Lewis BondWR5-1119023RBoston College
Brandon CodringtonCB5-9185253North Carolina Central
Eli CoxC6-4309251Kentucky
Stephen HallCB6-020224RMissouri
Louis HansenTE6-524024RConnecticut
Jamal HillLB6-0227253Oregon
Alijah HuzzieCB5-10195251Noth Carolina
Jawhar JordanRB5-10185272Louisville
Josh KellyWR6-1192251Texas Tech
Jarrett KingstonT6-4308263USC
Kaevon MerriweatherS6-0212264Iowa
James Neal IIIT6-632523RIowa State
Derek ParishDE6-1241271Houston
Layne PryorTE6-2250231Northern Iowa
Treyvhon SaundersWR5-919022RColgate
Daniel SobkowiczWR6-320523RIllinois State
Deuce VaughnRB5-6176243Kansas State
Noah WhittingtonRB5-820324ROregon
Owen WrightRB5-9217273Monmouth

The Houston Texans have waived, injured the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Solomon ByrdDE6-3250261USC
Kyonte HamiltonDT6-4304232Rutgers

The Houston Texans have released the following players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Bryce HallCB6-1202286Virginia
Caleb JohnsonLB6-2227286Houston Christian
Naquan JonesDT6-3313286Michigan State
Zay JonesWR6-22003110East Carolina
Brevin JordanTE6-3245266Miami (Fla.)
George OdumS6-1202329Central Arkansas
Dominique RobinsonDE6-5275285Miami (Ohio)
Brett RypienQB6-2200307Boise State
Sterling ShepardWR5-101943311Oklahoma
Justin WatsonWR6-2215309Pennsylvania

The Houston Texans have agreed to trade the following player to the San Francisco 49ers:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Jarrett PattersonC/G6-4310264Notre Dame

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms to acquire the following player via trade from the Dallas Cowboys:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Nathan ThomasT6-5330252Louisiana-Lafayette

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return) list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Tank DellWR5-10165264Houston
Ja'Marcus IngramS6-2190285Buffalo

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Ali GayeDE6-6265273LSU

The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
E.J. SpeedLB6-4227278Tarleton State
M.J. StewartS5-11205309North Carolina

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