Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals | Texans Roundup

Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans-Bengals Series History and the Week 2 Setup
The Houston Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Reliant Stadium. Houston enters the matchup after falling 36-31 to the Buffalo Bills, while Cincinnati defeated Tampa Bay 33-27.
The Texans and Bengals have met 12 times in the regular season, with Houston holding a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series. The last meeting came on Nov. 12, 2023, when the Texans earned a 30-27 victory. QB C.J. Stroud threw for 356 yards and totaled two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing), while RB Devin Singletary added 150 rushing yards on 30 carries (5.0 avg.) as Houston amassed 544 total yards against a Bengals team that had entered the game on a four-game winning streak. The Texans sealed the victory with a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired after Stroud engineered a 55-yard drive in the final 1:33.
Through one week, both offenses rank among the NFL's more productive units. Houston enters Week 2 tied for eighth in the NFL in scoring offense (31.0 points per game) while Cincinnati ranks seventh (33.0 points per game).
Stroud Starts Strong and Spreads the Football
Stroud opened the 2026 season with an efficient performance, completing 26-of-38 passes (68.4%) for 274 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while posting a 106.7 passer rating.
According to TruMedia, Stroud recorded the highest passer rating against the blitz (141.7) in Week 1. He also completed passes to 11 different players, tied for the most by a Texans quarterback in a single game in franchise history and the highest total by any quarterback in the NFL in Week 1.
Got to Know D-Mo in a Hurry
Last week's Texans Roundup introduced one of Houston's biggest offseason additions in "Get to Know D-Mo." After a three-touchdown performance in his Texans debut, it's safe to say we got to know D-Mo in a hurry.
Montgomery became the first player in franchise history to score at least three scrimmage touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in their debut with the team and just the fourth player in franchise history to score multiple touchdowns in their Texans debut.
In addition to making franchise history, Montgomery became one of 11 NFL players since 1925 to record at least three scrimmage touchdowns in their debut with a team.
Ka'imi for Three
Since 2025, K Ka'imi Fairbairn has made 10 field goals of 50+ yards, including a 58-yarder in Week 1 vs. Buffalo.
What to Watch For Against Cincinnati
No. 24 CB Derek Stingley Jr. — With one interception, Stingley would tie CB Kareem Jackson (16) for the second-most interceptions in Texans franchise history, despite playing in 78 fewer career games.
No. 51 DE Will Anderson Jr. — According to Next Gen Stats, with three quarterback pressures, Anderson (213) would surpass Maxx Crosby (215) for the third-most quarterback pressures in the NFL through a player's first four seasons since the stat began being tracked in 2016.
No. 86 Dalton Schultz — With two receptions, Schultz would become the sixth tight end in the NFL since 2023 to eclipse 200 receptions. He would also become the fifth fastest player to reach 200 in franchise history, doing so in 51 games with Houston.
Consecutive games with 1.0+ sack — With 1.0 sack on Sunday, the Texans will extend their streak of consecutive games with at least one sack to 23, setting a new franchise record. The streak dates back to Dec. 15, 2024, and would surpass the previous mark of 22 games set from Oct. 17, 2010 to Nov. 27, 2011.