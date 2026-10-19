Jaylin Noel's Career Day, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Debut Highlight Texans' Loaded WR Room

Nobody has to tell C.J. Stroud how deep his receiver room is.

"It's nice, bro. I can't lie to you," the Texans QB said after Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. "It's a blessing to have guys who not only are great players, but they like being around each other, the room. They're close. They're talking to each other."

Jaylin Noel's Career Day

WR Jaylin Noel led the way with the best yardage day of his career.

"Jaylin Noel, he's continued to make big play after big play every week," HC DeMeco Ryans said. "The more opportunities he's gotten, the more plays he's made for our team. He had a career day today, over 100 yards, most yards in his career. He just keeps making explosive plays. He's a true weapon for us. Happy we have him."

Noel's 50-yard gain late in the first half set up a key score before halftime. Stroud said that stretch can decide games.

"We always say that the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter are probably the most important times of the game," Stroud said. "Those are big time swings in the game. You look back at the game, like those could have won or lost us the game. Those are clutch times."

On Noel's recent run: "I thought Jaylin Noel was really good these last couple weeks and continuing to just wow people. We're all used to it on this team. He's been a baller."

"It Felt Like Old Times" With Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. made his presence felt in limited snaps.

"It felt like old times. It felt like old times and I'm proud of him, happy for him," Stroud said. "Looked like he was excited to be out there, and we'll get him more touches and more plays here in the season."

Ryans added: "Marvin showed up. We were able to get him out there for a few snaps... some big catches there in the red zone."

A Room Full of Playmakers

Stroud ran through the list: WR Nico Collins, WR Kayshon Boutte, WR Xavier Hutchinson and, soon, WR Tank Dell.

"Having guys like Nico, KB, Hutch, we've got a roomful of playmakers. I'm excited to have him and get Tank back as well," Stroud said. "Everybody welcomed in Marv with open arms, and KB's done the same thing. KB was welcomed with open arms. He's been winning a lot too... It's a good problem to have, so excited to get this offense going."

Texans Wide Receivers: What to Know

What did Jaylin Noel do against the Jaguars? Ryans said Noel had "over 100 yards, most yards in his career."

How was Marvin Harrison Jr.'s debut? Ryans said he made "some big catches there in the red zone." Stroud said the connection "felt like old times."