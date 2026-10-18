Ka'imi Fairbairn's Game-Winner and an Opportunistic Defense Push Texans to 2-0 in London Against Jacksonville

When the Texans needed three points in London, K Ka'imi Fairbairn had them.

Fairbairn drilled a 49-yard field goal to cap a seven-play, 36-yard drive and lift Houston past the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 at Wembley Stadium. He went a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points, and the Texans defense made the plays it needed to keep Jacksonville in check.

Ka'imi Fairbairn Stays Automatic

With both of his makes Sunday coming from inside 50 yards, Fairbairn has now hit 51 straight field goal attempts under 50 yards. That's the fourth-longest streak of its kind in the NFL since 1987. He also connected from 25 yards in the second quarter.

Texans Defense Sets the Tone Against Trevor Lawrence

Houston's defense held QB Trevor Lawrence to 12-for-24 passing (50%) in the first half, his lowest first-half completion percentage of the season.

S Calen Bullock recorded five tackles, two passes defensed and his first interception of the season. It was the 10th interception of his career, tied for fourth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2024. The takeaway also extended a Texans streak to three straight games against Jacksonville with at least one.

CB Kamari Lassiter led all players with eight tackles (six solo) and added a pass defensed. LB Azeez Al-Shaair had seven tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed, and LB Henry To'oTo'o contributed six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

Texans vs. Jaguars: History Keeps Building

The win pushed Houston's all-time series lead over Jacksonville to 33-16. The Texans are 5-2 against the Jaguars since DeMeco Ryans became head coach in 2023, and 2-0 against them in London.