Know Your Foe: Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Preview at Wembley Stadium

Week 10 of the 2025 season was the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars came to Reliant Stadium. The Texans were 3-5, having just lost to the Denver Broncos, and the Jaguars rode that momentum to a 29-10 lead late in the third quarter. Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. rolled into the end zone to give the Jaguars that 19-point lead and for a brief second, I thought it was over.

Ye of little faith, right? Well, we all know what happened over the next 17 minutes of game action. A Davis Mills-to-Jayden Higgins TD, a Nico Collins two-point conversion one-handed gem, a Stanford connection TD (Mills-to-Dalton Schultz) and, finally, a Mills scramble for the game-winning TD with under a minute left in the game gave the Texans a 30-29 lead. A Sheldon Rankins scoop and score after a Will Anderson Jr. strip sack locked in number four for the Texans…and they never looked back in the 2025 regular season. In fact, the game changed the season for both sides. The Texans and Jaguars never lost again in the 2025 regular season – the Texans with a nine-game winning streak and the Jaguars with an eight-game winning streak.

Furthermore, the Jaguars are 12-1 in their last 13 games, losing only to Denver on the road in Week 2 of this season. They should've been 11-2, but the Eagles found a way to pull defeat from the jaws of victory. So, it's up to the Texans to take care of business at iconic Wembley Stadium and bookend victories against last year's AFC South champion.

With that as the backdrop, let's get to know the Texans' Week 6 opponent for just our second game in London: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Schedule and Record (4-1)

Week 1 – W Cleveland Browns 34-10

Week 2 – L @ Denver Broncos 20-13

Week 3 – W New England Patriots 35-6

Week 4 – W @ Cincinnati Bengals 22-17

Week 5 – W Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 (Tottenham)

Week 6 – v. Houston Texans (Wembley)

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 – @ Tennessee Titans

Week 11 – @ New York Giants

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans

Week 13 – @ Chicago Bears

Week 14 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 – @ Houston Texans

Week 16 – @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 – Washington Commanders

Week 18 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Jaguars Offense: 2026 Stats and Expected Week 6 Starters

Jaguars offense (2026 regular season)

Rushing yards per game – 114.2 (15th in the NFL)

Passing yards per game – 220.6 (17th)

Total offense per game – 334.8 (15th)

Turnovers lost – 3 (3 INT)

Expected Jaguars starting offense for Week 6

QB – Trevor Lawrence

RB – Bhayshul Tuten

WR – Brian Thomas Jr.

WR – Parker Washington

WR – Jakobi Meyers

TE – Brenton Strange

LT – Walker Little

LG – EMMANUEL PREGNON

C – Robert Hainsey

RG – Ezra Cleveland

RT – Cole Van Lanen

Other key offensive pieces

WR – Travis Hunter

RB – CHRIS RODRIGUEZ JR.

WR – JOSH CAMERON

TE – NATE BOERKIRCHER

RB – LeQuint Allen Jr.

Weapon X/Returner – AMEER ABDULLAH

Italics – Rookie | ALL CAPS – New to team in 2026

Keys to Beating the Jaguars Offense: Trevor Lawrence, Parker Washington and a Reshuffled Line

1. Trevvy Trev is all grown up. Coming out of college, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was thought to be a generational talent. Now, I thought A LOT of Trevor, but there's no such thing as a generational talent, in my estimation. Regardless, I was mad at the Jets for winning a couple of games late in the 2020 season, such that they moved from having the number one overall pick to the number two. There was a distinct difference between Lawrence and former number two overall Zach Wilson and now we would have to face Lawrence twice a year for the next decade plus. Although there were moments the first four and a half years, the book was being written for Lawrence – inconsistent, mercurial talent but it's not coming together. Then, the Liam Coen effect really landed for Lawrence after the aforementioned loss to the Texans in Week 10 in 2025. The Jaguars have lost just one regular season game since that loss to the Texans and a major reason why is the consistently GREAT, MVP-like play of Lawrence. He's always had elite tools, but the "QUARTERBACKING" is taking place at such a high level. He's reading defenses well. He's putting balls in tight windows. He's taken FULL control of this offense. He's the straw stirring this drink and the Texans have to shake him up and can do that by limiting his new favorite weapon.

2. Pecan Grove Mafia! As a charter member of the Pecan Grove Mafia, I know exactly what kind of players have come out of our neighborhood. Jaguars WR Parker Washington is the exact embodiment of the players that have emanated from that area but it took a minute for everyone to truly pay attention to what was happening in Duval County. He started the 2025 season with no targets, no receptions and just one punt return for seven yards – literally nothing in the opener of last season. But, things, well, changed in a big way. He came back home to face the Texans, caught a TD and returned a punt for a TD in Week 10 last year. He then lit up Denver in Week 14 for 145 and a TD, then he had eight for 115 yards against Indianapolis and finished with five for 87 yards and a TD. There was a ton of talk about him getting a contract that never came to fruition, but it didn't slow him down in 2026; in fact, he's probably been even better. He made a highlight-reel one-hand TD catch against the Eagles and finished last week with six catches for 124 yards and two TDs. Teams won't punt him the ball, so the Jaguars see to it that he gets more targets in the passing game. The Texans have their hands full with a local homeboy who likes seeing his hometown team on the other sideline.

3. No Anton. Through the first four games of the season, there weren't many offensive tackles in the league playing as well as Jaguars LT Anton Harrison. The Jaguars' first-round pick in 2023 has been one of the better selections in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But, in last week's win over the Eagles, he was injured and was placed on IR for at least four weeks. That means he'll miss the matchup with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Former Episcopal HS (Bellaire) star Walker Little will again step into that starting LT role. Cole Van Lanen has become a rock solid RT for the Jaguars offense but Little will need to step into the left tackle role as he did in last year's contest at Reliant Stadium. The good news, for Texans fans, is that the Texans edge rushers took over the game in the second half against Little and company, but mainly once Harrison got injured late in that game too. The Jaguars will have their hands full with the Texans pass rush and Little will have another big test against this duo.

Jaguars Defense: 2026 Stats and Expected Week 6 Starters

Jaguars defense (2026 regular season)

Rushing yards allowed per game – 63.8 (1st in the NFL)

Passing yards allowed per game – 266.2 (30th)

Total offense allowed per game – 330.0 (18th)

Turnovers generated – 8 (6 INT, 2 fumble recoveries; Jaguars are +5 in turnover margin)

Expected Jaguars starting defense for Week 6

DE – Josh Hines-Allen

DT – Arik Armstead

DT – DaVon Hamilton

DE – Travon Walker

WLB – Ventrell Miller

MLB – Foye Oluokun

CB – Montaric "Buster" Brown

S – Eric Murray

S – Antonio Johnson

CB – Travis Hunter

Nickel – Jourdan Lewis

Other key defensive pieces

LB – Dennis Gardeck

DE – Danny Striggow

DT – ALBERT REGIS

DT – RUKE ORHORHORO

DE – BRYAN THOMAS JR.

LB – Branson Combs

CB – JAYLON JONES

CB – Jarrian Jones

Italics – Rookie | ALL CAPS – New to team in 2026

Keys to Beating the Jaguars Defense: Hines-Allen, Walker, Travis Hunter and Foye Oluokun

1. Josh and Travon, the Jaguars' answer to Will & Danielle. There is one pass rushing duo above all others in the NFL – Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The two Jaguars pass rushers don't love hearing that, but I will admit that they are also one of the best in the NFL. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have moments of complete annihilation and domination and Hines-Allen has had career games against the Texans since he entered the league in 2019. Oh man, the 2023 game in Houston? He ran roughshod through every Texans OL on the field. In 2025, in the first matchup in Duval County, Hines-Allen gave Texans T Aireontae Ersery all he could handle and was THE dominant figure in that matchup. But, in the return matchup, Ersery held his own against the Jaguars star and the Texans passing game took over the game. This year, what I love seeing as a football fan, not as a Texans analyst, is how DC Anthony Campanile follows the Texans' lead of putting Hines-Allen and Walker on the same side like the Texans defense does with Will and Danielle. Campanile and the Jaguars' defensive staff have peeled back some defensive layers and Hines-Allen and Walker have benefitted a ton. The Texans offensive line, mainly the two tackles, will have their work cut out against these two star rushers.

2. Hunter the Defender. When 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was drafted by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, everyone asked me what I would do with him. Being an old soul, I immediately said "start him on defense and then figure out packages where he can help on offense." The Jaguars have followed that philosophy and for good reason. He's a natural cover player and one heck of a game breaker/play creator in the opposing secondary. The last two weeks, he has played 130 of 130 defensive snaps while playing just five offensive snaps. He did catch a pass on offense, but defense is his bailiwick. His cover skills allow those two star DEs to hunt all day long. Last year, in the first matchup, he locked horns with Nico Collins as much as he could, but he missed the second matchup due to injury. I'm assuming that Hunter will get as much as he can of Nico and the Texans' great WR has to body him all day. Although Hunter has gotten bigger and stronger while he rehabbed his injury, he's not a physical matchup for Nico and the Texans have to take advantage.

3. Smart and good at football. When Ivy Leaguers succeed in the NFL, I'm stoked. Every time Andrei Iosivas (Princeton) catches a pass for Cincinnati, I celebrate…as long as it's not against the Texans. Same with Michael Hoecht, my fellow Brown alum, when he makes plays for the Bills. But, one I CAN'T celebrate is former Yale star Foye Oluokun and he's made MANY plays throughout his career in Jacksonville. He's the Azeez Al-Shaair for the Jaguars and plays the game much like the Texans captain does. Smart. Physical. Relentless. When I'm spotting for Marc Vandermeer down on the field during our games, I just say "Oluokun" in his ear when I'm not sure because it's more than likely him making a tackle against the Texans. It's imperative to handle a difficult front, but someone, anyone has to get a hat on #23 and keep him from running wild and free to every ball carrier on every play.

Texans vs. Jaguars in London: What to Know

Where do the Texans play the Jaguars in Week 6? At Wembley Stadium in London, the Texans' second game in London.

What is the Jaguars' record entering Week 6? 4-1. Their only loss came at Denver in Week 2, and they are 12-1 in their last 13 regular-season games.

Who are the Jaguars' top pass rushers? DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, whom DC Anthony Campanile now lines up on the same side.

Which Jaguars starter is out? LT Anton Harrison went on IR after the Week 5 win over the Eagles; Walker Little is expected to start in his place.

When do the Texans and Jaguars meet again? Week 15, in Houston.