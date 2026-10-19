Tank Dell Will Return vs. the Giants, DeMeco Ryans Confirms

Tank Dell Is Back

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed WR Tank Dell will be on the field Sunday against the New York Giants.

"Tank is doing an outstanding job these past two weeks of practicing. We are all excited and we'll see Tank out there on Sunday vs. the Giants," Ryans said. "We're excited, it's time for him to be back. He's done a great job of working to get himself back. We're excited to see him."

No Expectations, Just Gratitude

Ryans said he isn't putting any pressure on Dell's first game back.

"I expect Tank just to be himself and just play the offense the right way. No huge expectations from what he needs to do," he said. "I know me personally, I'm just going to be excited to see him just out there for the first time in over two years, just getting some game action. I'm just thankful, grateful for him to have this opportunity to return."

Still Quick as Ever

Ryans said Dell has given the Texans defense problems in practice over the past two weeks.

"As we all know, Tank is an explosive player. He's still quick as ever. As our defenders who was covering him the past couple weeks, he's been putting us in some tough matchups and practice the past two weeks," Ryans said. "He's going to stress defenders and you add them in a mix with all of the other guys that we have. We just have a really good group of guys, a lot of guys who are capable of making big time explosive plays for us."

Tank Dell's Return: What to Know

When will Tank Dell return for the Texans? Ryans said Dell will play Sunday against the Giants.