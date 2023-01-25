Texans completed additional discussions with Evero and Kafka for head coach

We have completed additional discussions with Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka regarding our head coaching position.
Texans head coaching job ranked most appealing by The Athletic | Daily Brew
The Houston Texans emerged as the most appealing head coach opening by The Athletic this week.
Q&A on New York Giants OC Mike Kafka | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Deepi Sidhu spoke with The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll to get insight on New York Giants OC Kafka as a head coaching candidate.
The Houston Texans interviewed the New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for the head coaching position.
DC DeMeco Ryans has done "incredible job" with 49ers defense | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Drew Dougherty spoke with 49ers beat writer Tracy Sandler about Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans who recently interviewed to be the Houston Texans next head coach.
The Houston Texans interviewed the San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans for the head coaching position.
Q&A on Rams Assistant Head Coach Thomas Brown | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Deepi Sidhu spoke with Greg Beacham, who covers the Rams for the Associated Press, to get insight on Thomas Brown as a Houston Texans head coaching candidate.
"You can't find any better": Saints Legend talks Sean Payton | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Legendary Saints QB Bobby Hebert spoke with Drew Dougherty about why Sean Payton is a good candidate to be the Houston Texans Head Coach.
The Houston Texans interviewed the Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach and Tight Ends Coach Thomas Brown for the head coaching position.
Q&A on Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero | Houston Texans Head Coach Search
Deepi Sidhu spoke with Denver Broncos team reporter Phil Milani about DC Ejiro Evero as a head coaching candidate for the Houston Texans.
The Houston Texans interviewed the Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coaching position.