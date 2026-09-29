Texans, Kroger and Houston Food Bank Huddle Against Hunger at Greenspoint Elementary

The Houston Texans brought gameday energy to Greenspoint Elementary School last week, teaming up with Kroger and the Houston Food Bank for a Huddle Against Hunger pep rally that put nutrition front and center.

Huddle Against Hunger is the Texans ongoing initiative with Kroger and the Houston Food Bank to teach students about food insecurity and healthy eating habits. The goal is simple: help young Houstonians understand that hunger affects neighbors in their own community, and give them the tools to make healthy choices every day.

Trivia time with Hutchinson and Noel

Texans wide receivers Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel led the charge, challenging students to a nutrition-themed trivia game. Students showed off what they knew about healthy foods, balanced meals and smart snacking, cheering on classmates as each question hit the board.

A year of groceries for one lucky teacher

The biggest cheer of the day went to one Greenspoint Elementary teacher, who won free groceries for a year courtesy of Kroger. It was a fitting thank-you to an educator who helps feed young minds every day.

Bring Huddle Against Hunger to your classroom

The learning doesn't stop when the pep rally ends. Huddle Against Hunger offers a free downloadable curriculum for elementary, middle and high school students. It includes interactive activities, recipes and educational resources designed to build empathy and understanding around hunger.

Teachers, parents and youth leaders can use the materials to spark conversations about food insecurity and healthy living at any grade level.