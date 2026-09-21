The Texans Are Getting There. Now Come the Last 20 Yards.

DeMeco Ryans on Texans red zone offense

Ryans didn't soften the assessment, but he did define its size — and it's small.

"It was just poor situationally for us to be in the red zone four times and not to come away with touchdowns," Ryans said. "That hurts us."

Then the forward-looking version of the same thought: "We finish better on third down, we finish better in the red zone and we're right in this game."

C.J. Stroud on short yardage conversions

Stroud put a finer point on where the drives stalled.

"If you don't score in the red zone, you probably don't win the game," he said. "We get down there, but we got stuffed on a couple of short yardages. Those are really tough. We have to be able to convert those."

Asked to pinpoint what changed from Week 1, he came back to the same down and distance: "I would just say short yardage. You get some of those short downs and you expect to move the chains on those, but you don't."

The Texans' Week 3 conversion focus

What stands out is the quarterback's own framing of his job — get close enough to give his head coach a choice.

"I'm trying my best to get us close enough to maybe give Coach an opportunity to go for it on fourth," Stroud said. "I believe that if we would have done better on all aspects, we would have probably scored a little more in the red zone."