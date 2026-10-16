Texans Roundup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Stay on top of the latest Houston Texans news by adding https://www.houstontexans.com to your .
Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans vs. Jaguars in London: What to Know
- Where: Wembley Stadium in London, the Texans' third international game and second trip to London.
- Series: Houston leads the all-time regular-season series 32-16 and has won four of the last six meetings.
- Sack leader: DE Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
- Streak watch: WR Nico Collins has 100+ receiving yards in five straight games against Jacksonville, the NFL's longest active streak against a single opponent.
- London history: The Texans held the Jaguars to three points at Wembley in 2019, Jacksonville's lowest total in 15 London games.
Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Matchup Preview and Team Rankings
The Houston Texans head back to Wembley Stadium for Week 6, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the franchise's third international appearance and second trip to London. Sunday's game is the 49th regular-season meeting between the AFC South rivals. Houston holds a 32-16 edge in the all-time regular-season series and has won four of the last six matchups with Jacksonville.
The Texans' defense arrives as one of the NFL's stingiest, ranking second in scoring defense (14.0 points allowed per game) and 18th in total defense (330.0 yards allowed per game). Offensively, Houston ranks 15th in total offense (334.8 yards per game) and 12th in scoring offense (24.6 points per game).
Jacksonville ranks 13th in total offense (340.8 yards per game) and 19th in scoring offense (22.2 points per game). On defense, the Jaguars rank 11th in total defense (312.4 yards allowed per game) and are tied for 14th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game).
Will Anderson Jr. Leads the NFL in Sacks and Tackles for Loss
Will Anderson Jr. turned in a career day against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, recording 3.0 sacks. That made him one of only five players in Texans franchise history with multiple career regular-season games of 3.0 or more sacks.
All three of Anderson's sacks against Tennessee came in the fourth quarter, making him the first NFL player since 2024 to record at least 3.0 sacks in the fourth quarter of a single game.
Anderson enters Week 6 leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Since 1999, only three players have posted at least 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss through their team's first five games: J.J. Watt, Clay Matthews and Anderson.
Nico Collins' 100-Yard Streak Against the Jaguars
Few players in the NFL have put together a run against one opponent like Nico Collins has against Jacksonville.
Collins has topped 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games against the Jaguars, the longest active streak in the NFL against a single opponent. The streak is tied for the second-longest of its kind in NFL history and is already the longest in Texans franchise history.
Texans in London: Revisiting the 2019 Win at Wembley Stadium
The Texans' only previous trip to London came against these same Jaguars in 2019, when Houston earned a 26-3 victory at Wembley Stadium.
RB Carlos Hyde powered the offense with 160 rushing yards on 19 carries (8.4 avg.). That performance still ranks as the third-most rushing yards ever recorded in a single NFL international game.
Houston's defense was just as dominant, holding Jacksonville to three points. That remains the fewest points the Jaguars have scored in any of their 15 London appearances.
Texans Milestones to Watch vs. Jaguars
No. 0 LB Azeez Al-Shaair: With 10 tackles, Al-Shaair would become the sixth player in franchise history to record at least 10 tackles in four or more consecutive games, joining LB Jay Foreman, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Brian Cushing, LB DeMeco Ryans and LB Jamie Sharper.
No. 7 QB C.J. Stroud: With one completion of 20+ yards, Stroud would extend his streak to 20 consecutive games, tying QB Davis Mills for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. His current 19-game run is the seventh-longest active streak in the NFL.
No. 12 WR Nico Collins: With 22 receiving yards, Collins (4,596) would pass TE Owen Daniels (4,617) for the third-most career receiving yards in franchise history, trailing only WR Andre Johnson and WR DeAndre Hopkins.