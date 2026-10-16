Texans Roundup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans vs. Jaguars in London: What to Know

Where: Wembley Stadium in London, the Texans' third international game and second trip to London.

Wembley Stadium in London, the Texans' third international game and second trip to London. Series: Houston leads the all-time regular-season series 32-16 and has won four of the last six meetings.

Houston leads the all-time regular-season series 32-16 and has won four of the last six meetings. Sack leader: DE Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

DE Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Streak watch: WR Nico Collins has 100+ receiving yards in five straight games against Jacksonville, the NFL's longest active streak against a single opponent.

WR Nico Collins has 100+ receiving yards in five straight games against Jacksonville, the NFL's longest active streak against a single opponent. London history: The Texans held the Jaguars to three points at Wembley in 2019, Jacksonville's lowest total in 15 London games.

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 6 Matchup Preview and Team Rankings

The Houston Texans head back to Wembley Stadium for Week 6, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the franchise's third international appearance and second trip to London. Sunday's game is the 49th regular-season meeting between the AFC South rivals. Houston holds a 32-16 edge in the all-time regular-season series and has won four of the last six matchups with Jacksonville.

The Texans' defense arrives as one of the NFL's stingiest, ranking second in scoring defense (14.0 points allowed per game) and 18th in total defense (330.0 yards allowed per game). Offensively, Houston ranks 15th in total offense (334.8 yards per game) and 12th in scoring offense (24.6 points per game).

Jacksonville ranks 13th in total offense (340.8 yards per game) and 19th in scoring offense (22.2 points per game). On defense, the Jaguars rank 11th in total defense (312.4 yards allowed per game) and are tied for 14th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game).

Will Anderson Jr. Leads the NFL in Sacks and Tackles for Loss