The power of cheerleaders

The NFL is one of the most prosperous professional sports leagues in the world, and it's not just because of the football.

In fact, sometimes I think the game itself takes a back seat to another facet of the NFL, and that's the cheerleaders. Almost every NFL team has a cheerleading squad, and for good reason. Nothing captures the attention of a crowd during timeouts and other game stoppages like a synchronized group of talented and attractive women performing a choreographed routine.

After working for the San Diego Chargers in the past, and traveling to several NFL stadiums, I can say confidently that your Houston Texans Cheerleaders are among the best in the league.



Which brings me to my point. The other day while viewing the web stats for HoustonTexans.com, I noticed a gigantic spike in visitors this past Tuesday, which is odd because Tuesday is usually our slowest traffic day of the week. It's the time when we transition from Sunday's action to the upcoming opponent, and players are not in the stadium because it's their day off.

Initially, I thought there could be something wrong with our web analytics tool. That is, until I read ESPN writer Gregg Easterbrook's Tuesday Morning Quarterback column, in which he chose Summer as his "Cheerleader of the Week."

So that would explain why we received more than double the amount of visitors to our site Tuesday compared to a normal day, and it also proves to me again how much NFL fans love cheerleaders. I am convinced that without cheerleaders, the NFL would not be nearly as popular as it is today.

With that in mind, I'd like to solicit advice from fans about what kind of cheerleader content you guys want to see on HoustonTexans.com? What new features would you be interested in about the cheerleaders? Which cheerleaders do you want more information on?



Let me know your thoughts, and I'll try to accomodate you.

In the meantime, enjoy our cheerleaders, and keep on cheering for the Texans as well.

