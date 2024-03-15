12 things to know about Texans DE Danielle Hunter

1. Born in St. Catherine, Jamaica
2. Moved to Katy, TX with his family when he was 8 years old
3. Played high school football at Morton Ranch
4. Also ran 400 meters and did high jump and long jump in high school
5. Played collegiately at LSU from 2012 through 2014
6. Finished 5 of his 8 NFL seasons with 10 sacks or more
7. 6th all-time on Minnesota Vikings sacks leaderboard, with 87.5
8. 4-time Pro Bowl selection with Vikings
9. Tallied 16.5 sacks in 2023
10. Picked in 3rd round out of LSU in 2015 NFL Draft
11. 29 years old
12. Enjoys traveling