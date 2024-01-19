By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for AFC Divisional Round

The season continues in Baltimore, where it started, for the Texans as DeMeco Ryans' crew prepares for the fifth divisional game in the history of the franchise. Let's dive into some big time numbers for this matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
4 - Interestingly enough, the Texans have played four divisional round playoff games in their history. First, all four were on the road as is this one in Baltimore. Also, in each of those four, they've trailed by four…at halftime…of every single game.
17-13 to Ravens in 2011
17-13 to Patriots in 2012
17-13 to Patriots in 2016
28-24 to Chiefs in 2019
1 - Since 2019, the Baltimore Ravens have won one playoff game.
2 - In the same time frame, the Houston Texans have won two playoff games.
23 - Lamar Jackson (14) and C.J. Stroud (9) have combined for 23 touchdown passes in their last six games.
13 - Ravens superstar DL Justin Madubuike (former Texas A&M star) led the Ravens in sacks as an interior defensive lineman. He had one in the opener against the Texans.
4 - The Texans pass rush got home to Lamar Jackson in the opening game as well, registering four sacks on the day, including one from Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson's first sack in his career.
265 - The Texans also held the Ravens to their lowest offensive output all season long, which isn't too surprising when you consider that the Ravens were breaking in a new offense with OC Todd Monken leading the way.
28.4 - The Ravens averaged nearly 30 points in the regular season and they also led the league in rushing offense and scoring defense. The only other teams to average 25+ PPG, lead the league in rushing and lead the league in scoring defense? The 1985 Bears and the undefeated 1972 Dolphins - those teams lost ONE game COMBINED in those two seasons. The Ravens lost four games during the 2023 season and the Texans beat all three of those teams (PIT, CLE & IND)
60 - C.J Stroud is 1st in the league on deep throws (20+ air yards) at 60%. In fact, he's first in passing TD/INT on deep throws and has a 143.8 passer rating on deep throws, which is also first in the league.
2 - Stroud has completed 75+ yard touchdown passes in consecutive weeks - the opening offensive play of the game in Indy to Nico Collins and then Brevin Jordan's 76-yard catch-and-sprint TD against Cleveland.
157.2 - Stroud put up a nearly perfect rating against the #1 ranked Cleveland defense last week. In four prior playoff games with rookie starters against #1 ranked defenses in NFL history, the overall passer rating was 40.7.
6 - The Texans project to have as many as six different starters in this matchup than in the first matchup with the Ravens. That also doesn't include Derek Barnett, Myjai Sanders, Kareem Jackson or Cam Johnston either.
2 - The Ravens project to have as many as two different starters than in week one. Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey missed the first game of the year with an injury and will miss this game too. Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews is questionable and he missed the first game of the season.
Alright, I'm so amped, it's hard to sit still and write even more, so I'll cut it there. Can't wait for Saturday - see ya then, everyone!!