By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for AFC Divisional Round

60 - C.J Stroud is 1st in the league on deep throws (20+ air yards) at 60%. In fact, he's first in passing TD/INT on deep throws and has a 143.8 passer rating on deep throws, which is also first in the league.

2 - Stroud has completed 75+ yard touchdown passes in consecutive weeks - the opening offensive play of the game in Indy to Nico Collins and then Brevin Jordan's 76-yard catch-and-sprint TD against Cleveland.

157.2 - Stroud put up a nearly perfect rating against the #1 ranked Cleveland defense last week. In four prior playoff games with rookie starters against #1 ranked defenses in NFL history, the overall passer rating was 40.7.

6 - The Texans project to have as many as six different starters in this matchup than in the first matchup with the Ravens. That also doesn't include Derek Barnett, Myjai Sanders, Kareem Jackson or Cam Johnston either.

2 - The Ravens project to have as many as two different starters than in week one. Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey missed the first game of the year with an injury and will miss this game too. Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews is questionable and he missed the first game of the season.