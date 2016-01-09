Clowney, Daniels among inactives vs. Chiefs

Jan 09, 2016 at 06:00 AM

Jadeveon Clowney will be inactive for the Texans AFC Wild Card playoff matchup against the Chiefs. Clowney, who has been dealing with a foot injury, returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable heading into Saturday's game.

The following is the complete list of Texans inactives for the playoffs at NRG Stadium:

OLB Jadeveon Clowney
QB B.J. Daniels
TE Garrett Graham
ILB Justin Tuggle
CB Rahim Moore
DE Jeoffrey Pagan
T Andrew McDonald

